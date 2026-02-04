Orion Properties (ONL) Price Target Decreased by 62.50% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for Orion Properties (NYSE:ONL) has been revised to $3.06 / share. This is a decrease of 62.50% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.03% from the latest reported closing price of $2.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Properties. This is an decrease of 101 owner(s) or 29.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONL is 0.13%, an increase of 30.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.11% to 32,875K shares. The put/call ratio of ONL is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kawa Capital Management holds 5,474K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 5,197K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,226K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Parkwood holds 1,940K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,830K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,672K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 23.71% over the last quarter.

