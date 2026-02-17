Orion Posts Q4 Net Loss As Sales Volumes, Prices Drop; Expects Annual Adj. EBITDA To Decline

(RTTNews) - Orion S.A. (OEC), a specialty chemical company, on Tuesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, reflecting decreased sales, mainly due to a decline in volumes and prices. In addition, the company expects a drop in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company reported a net loss of $21.1 million, or $0.38 per share, compared with a profit of $17.2 million, or $0.30 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, loss was $19.3 million, or $0.34 per share, as against last year's profit of $20.1 million, or $0.35 per share, in the prior year.

Profit from operations was $17.9 million, compared with $23.6 million a year ago. EBITDA stood at $52.6 million as against $58.9 million in 2024. Orion reported sales of $411.7 million, less than the $434.2 million in the previous year. This decrease was due to a 4% decline in volume and a 6% decline in price, primarily as a result of the pass-through effect of lower oil prices.

Looking ahead, Corning Painter, CEO of Orion, said: "As we enter the new year, key Rubber segment tire customers continue to operate at subdued rates in the wake of a surge in imports last year. And while inventories across Specialty end markets appear lean, we are yet to witness a pronounced uptick in demand. Considering these current conditions, Orion is establishing a full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $160 million - $200 million."

For fiscal 2025, the company has reported adjusted EBITDA of $248 million.

OEC was flat at $7.11 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.