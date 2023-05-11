Orion Office REIT (ONL) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Orion Office REIT said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.88%, the lowest has been 2.12%, and the highest has been 6.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.31 (n=64).

The current dividend yield is 2.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Office REIT. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONL is 0.06%, an increase of 44.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.48% to 54,194K shares. The put/call ratio of ONL is 4.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.88% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orion Office REIT is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 34.88% from its latest reported closing price of 6.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Orion Office REIT is 199MM, a decrease of 2.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Avenue Partners holds 4,781K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 98.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 4,628.92% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,223K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,144K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 2,933K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 2,630K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,860K shares, representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 15.64% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,584K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.