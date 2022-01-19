Orion (OESX) Pulls FY'22 Revenue View on Supply Chain Issues

Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s OESX shares fell 13.5% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 18, after it provided tepid guidance for third-quarter and fiscal 2022 revenues. The company expects third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues to be $30.5 million, indicating a 31.2% decline from $44.3 million reported a year ago. Also, it has cut view for fiscal 2022 revenues to $130 million from $150 million anticipated earlier. The updated fiscal 2022 guidance indicates 11% year-over-year growth.



Orion noted that customer delays of several larger LED lighting and controls projects, primarily owing to supply chain disruptions and COVID-related impacts on businesses, are ailing the company. A few of these project delays are due to a major automotive customer that has postponed approximately $7 million project activity mainly on the impact of component shortages in operations; a major online retailer that has temporarily halted construction of new facilities due to shortages of key construction materials and equipment, impacting roughly $5 million project activity; a government-related turnkey LED retrofit project delay having a value of approximately $7 million; and slower-than-expected activity with two large national logistics customers.



It is to be noted that the company has not lost any of these projects and is likely to regain momentum as customers overcome supply-chain and COVID-related challenges. Impressively, OESX remains confident about the nationwide lighting and electrical maintenance service platform that is expected to generate annual recurring revenues of more than $20 million in fiscal 2023.

Mike Altschaefl, Orion’s CEO and Board Chair, said, “Our Board and management team remain committed to and confident in achieving the Company’s long-term strategic plan which seeks to grow the business, via organic and inorganic initiatives, into a company with $500M in annual revenue over approximately five years. Orion’s strategic plan envisions organic growth averaging at least 10% per year, augmented by external growth, including strategic acquisitions, business partnerships and other initiatives.” He continued, “Orion remains well-funded to support our strategic growth plan with a quarter-end cash position of approximately $17M and availability of approximately $24M under our credit facility after funding the Stay-Lite acquisition.”



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is slated to release fiscal third-quarter results on Feb 9. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Share Price Performance

OESX shares have declined 21.3% in the past six months against the Zacks Building Products - Lighting industry’s 16.4% growth. Earnings estimates for the fiscal third quarter indicate a 28.6% year-over-year decline. Revenue estimates are pegged at $41.06 million, indicating 7.2% year-over-year fall. The company missed the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters, with an average negative surprise of 12%.



Over the last few quarters, Orion has been witnessing supply chain disruptions, shipping and logistics issues, component availability, rising input costs, labor supply challenges, risks of a rise in the cases of COVID-19 and other variants, and other potential business and economic impacts.

