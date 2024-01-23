Orion (OEC) Prioritizes Value Creation After Emissions Upgrades

Orion S.A. OEC, a prominent global specialty chemicals producer, completed the comprehensive upgrade of air emissions control technology across all four of its carbon black plants in the United States. This significant effort marks the largest sustainability-focused initiative in the company's history.

The final phase of this initiative recently concluded with the completion of the air emissions project at the Belpre, OH, plant. Prior to this, Orion had undertaken similar upgrades at its facilities in Borger, TX, Ivanhoe, LA, and Orange, TX, in alignment with an initiative mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, applicable to all carbon black producers in the country. Orion faced considerable challenges, including contractor issues, COVID-19 disruptions and supply chain obstacles. Despite these hurdles, the company managed to finish ahead of some competitors.

Orion expressed satisfaction with the successful completion of its challenging journey to enhance the environmental performance of its facilities. The company is entering an exciting new era with a heightened focus on investing in profitable growth, reducing debt and delivering value to shareholders.

Emphasizing sustainability as a key focus for Orion's growth strategy, the company plans to continue investing in projects linked to environmental responsibility. This commitment includes initiatives such as the production of conductive materials for lithium-ion batteries and the development of products contributing to the circular economy.

Considering a slower recovery in end markets and facing downtime due to the final EPA project, Orion anticipates its 2023 results to be at the lower end of its adjusted EBITDA guidance of $330-$340 million. While demand is on the rebound, the recovery is progressing at a slower pace than initially expected in various markets.

Looking ahead to 2024, Orion is projecting a fourth consecutive year of earnings growth, with the anticipated rate similar to the mid-single-digit EBITDA increase achieved in 2023. This outlook reflects the company's optimistic stance on future financial performance.

