Orion Minerals Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

At the recent General Meeting of Orion Minerals Ltd, all resolutions on the agenda were approved by the company’s shareholders. Outcomes include re-elections of board members and the passing of resolutions to issue director options and shares in lieu of accrued director fees, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s leadership and compensation strategies.

