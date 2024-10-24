Orion Minerals Ltd Issues 6 Million Unquoted Securities

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 6 million unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme. The securities, set to be issued on October 25, 2024, are divided into three new classes, each comprising 2 million units. This move highlights Orion’s commitment to incentivizing its workforce by offering equity participation.

