News & Insights

Stocks

Orion Minerals Ltd Expands Tradable Securities

May 23, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Ltd has announced an application for the quotation of 2,780,816 new ordinary fully paid securities, set to be issued on May 27, 2024. This move, detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 2A filing with the ASX, indicates an expansion of Orion’s financial instruments available to investors.

For further insights into AU:ORN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.