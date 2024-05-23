Orion Minerals Ltd Expands Tradable Securities

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Ltd has announced an application for the quotation of 2,780,816 new ordinary fully paid securities, set to be issued on May 27, 2024. This move, detailed in the company’s latest Appendix 2A filing with the ASX, indicates an expansion of Orion’s financial instruments available to investors.

