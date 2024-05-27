Orion Minerals Issues New Equity Options

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Ltd has announced the issue of new unquoted equity securities, with a total of 93 million options to be issued across three different exercise prices, all expiring on May 31, 2029. This strategic move, executed on May 27, 2024, could signal potential growth and investment opportunities for the company’s stakeholders.

