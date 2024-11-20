Orion Minerals Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 1,741,070 fully paid ordinary securities for quotation on the ASX, scheduled for November 22, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors eyeing new opportunities in the mining sector as the company expands its market presence. The release of these securities is part of previously announced transactions, signaling Orion Minerals’ strategic growth plans.

