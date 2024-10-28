News & Insights

Stocks

Orion Minerals Enhances South African Project Feasibility Studies

October 28, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Limited has appointed experienced project manager Nick Fouche and LMMS Consultants to enhance the feasibility studies for its Prieska and Okiep projects in South Africa. The company aims to optimize mine design and scheduling to unlock additional potential, with results expected in early 2025. This strategic move reflects Orion’s commitment to maximizing financial returns and project execution efficiency.

For further insights into AU:ORN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.