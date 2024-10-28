Orion Minerals Enhances South African Project Feasibility Studies

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Limited has appointed experienced project manager Nick Fouche and LMMS Consultants to enhance the feasibility studies for its Prieska and Okiep projects in South Africa. The company aims to optimize mine design and scheduling to unlock additional potential, with results expected in early 2025. This strategic move reflects Orion’s commitment to maximizing financial returns and project execution efficiency.

