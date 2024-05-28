Orion Minerals Director’s Shareholding Boost

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Ltd has issued a notice detailing a significant change in Director Patience Mpofu’s interests, acquiring 617,799 fully paid ordinary shares and 6,000,000 unlisted options with varying exercise prices, as compensation for director fees instead of cash. The shares and options were issued following approval at the company’s General Meeting on May 23, 2024, and the transaction did not occur during a closed period.

For further insights into AU:ORN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.