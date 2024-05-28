Orion Minerals Director’s Holdings Update

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Ltd has reported a change in the holdings of director Denis Waddell, who through indirect interests acquired 21,000,000 unlisted options expiring in May 2029, with no cash consideration involved. Waddell’s existing indirect holdings include over 80 million shares across two superannuation funds and 12 million unlisted options through Tarney Holdings Pty Ltd. The acquisition of options was sanctioned by shareholders at the company’s recent General Meeting.

