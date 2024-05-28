Orion Minerals Director’s Holding Update

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Errol Smart, a director at Orion Minerals Ltd, has seen a change in his indirect interest in the company through Kinsella Holdings Ltd, with the acquisition of 54,000,000 unlisted options that will expire on May 31, 2029. These options were issued as approved by shareholders during the general meeting on May 23, 2024, and hold no cash consideration. Following this change, Smart’s total indirect holdings include 28,424,970 fully paid ordinary shares and a combination of 84,000,000 unlisted options with varying exercise prices and expiration dates.

