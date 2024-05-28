Orion Minerals Director Increases Stake

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Ltd has announced a change in director Anthony Lennox’s interest in the company through an indirect acquisition of 823,732 fully paid ordinary shares and 6,000,000 unlisted options. The shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.014 each in lieu of cash for director fees, with options exercisable at varying prices up to $0.022, expiring on 31 May 2029. This change in securities ownership follows approval from shareholders at the company’s General Meeting on 23 May 2024.

For further insights into AU:ORN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.