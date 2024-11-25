News & Insights

Orion Minerals Director Increases Shareholding Strategically

November 25, 2024 — 05:46 pm EST

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of Director Godfrey Gomwe, who has acquired 803,571 additional shares indirectly through Compradore Limited. This acquisition was made in lieu of cash consideration for director fees, bringing his total indirect holdings to 2,892,856 shares. The move, approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, highlights a strategic alignment of interests between the director and Orion Minerals.

