Orion Minerals Director Increases Shareholding Strategically

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Orion Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding of Director Godfrey Gomwe, who has acquired 803,571 additional shares indirectly through Compradore Limited. This acquisition was made in lieu of cash consideration for director fees, bringing his total indirect holdings to 2,892,856 shares. The move, approved at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, highlights a strategic alignment of interests between the director and Orion Minerals.

For further insights into AU:ORN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.