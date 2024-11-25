News & Insights

Stocks

Orion Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

November 25, 2024 — 05:46 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Orion Minerals Ltd has announced a change in director Patience Mpofu’s shareholding, with the acquisition of 401,785 fully paid ordinary shares. This transaction, valued at $5,625, was conducted as part of director fees compensation approved at the recent Annual General Meeting. After this acquisition, Mpofu now holds a total of 1,394,584 shares in the company.

For further insights into AU:ORN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.