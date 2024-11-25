Orion Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.
Orion Minerals Ltd has announced a change in director Patience Mpofu’s shareholding, with the acquisition of 401,785 fully paid ordinary shares. This transaction, valued at $5,625, was conducted as part of director fees compensation approved at the recent Annual General Meeting. After this acquisition, Mpofu now holds a total of 1,394,584 shares in the company.
