Orion Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Orion Minerals Ltd has announced a change in director Patience Mpofu’s shareholding, with the acquisition of 401,785 fully paid ordinary shares. This transaction, valued at $5,625, was conducted as part of director fees compensation approved at the recent Annual General Meeting. After this acquisition, Mpofu now holds a total of 1,394,584 shares in the company.

