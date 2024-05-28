Orion Minerals Director Increases Shareholding

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Ltd has reported a change in Director Godfrey Gomwe’s interests, disclosing the acquisition of 1,339,285 additional shares indirectly through Compradore Limited, where Gomwe is a beneficiary. This change, which occurred on May 27, 2024, also includes 6,000,000 unlisted options with varying exercise prices, all approved by shareholders at a recent general meeting. No securities were disposed of in this transaction, which was part of Gomwe’s director fees arrangement.

