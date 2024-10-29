News & Insights

Stocks

Orion Minerals Advances Key Projects with Strategic Developments

October 29, 2024 — 04:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Limited is making significant strides in the development of its Prieska Copper Zinc Mine and Okiep Copper Project in South Africa’s Northern Cape. The completion of feasibility studies and infrastructure upgrades, alongside successful drilling results, positions Orion well for future production, targeting a ramp-up in copper output by the end of the decade. Additionally, the company raised A$11.3 million to support these developments and was recognized as an Emerging ESG Leader for its community efforts.

For further insights into AU:ORN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.