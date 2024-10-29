Orion Minerals Advances Key Projects with Strategic Developments

Orion Minerals Limited (AU:ORN) has released an update.

Orion Minerals Limited is making significant strides in the development of its Prieska Copper Zinc Mine and Okiep Copper Project in South Africa’s Northern Cape. The completion of feasibility studies and infrastructure upgrades, alongside successful drilling results, positions Orion well for future production, targeting a ramp-up in copper output by the end of the decade. Additionally, the company raised A$11.3 million to support these developments and was recognized as an Emerging ESG Leader for its community efforts.

For further insights into AU:ORN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.