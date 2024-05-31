News & Insights

Orion Metals Limited Unveils 2024 Annual Report

May 31, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Orion Metals Limited (AU:ORM) has released an update.

Orion Metals Limited has released its Annual Report for the year 2024, providing a comprehensive overview of the company’s operations, corporate governance, and financial health. Shareholders and interested investors are encouraged to examine the company’s progress and strategic direction detailed in the report. Key sections include corporate directory, annual review of operations, and the directors’ report with financial statements.

