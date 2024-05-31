Orion Metals Affirms Corporate Governance Compliance

Orion Metals Limited (AU:ORM) has released an update.

Orion Metals Limited has released its corporate governance statement, detailing its adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations for the financial year ended February 29, 2024. The company confirms full compliance with these guidelines throughout the period, with all relevant details available in the annual report on pages 4-9. The board-approved statement, current as of May 30, 2024, ensures transparency and accountability in the company’s governance practices.

