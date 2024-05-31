News & Insights

Stocks

Orion Metals Affirms Corporate Governance Compliance

May 31, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Orion Metals Limited (AU:ORM) has released an update.

Orion Metals Limited has released its corporate governance statement, detailing its adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations for the financial year ended February 29, 2024. The company confirms full compliance with these guidelines throughout the period, with all relevant details available in the annual report on pages 4-9. The board-approved statement, current as of May 30, 2024, ensures transparency and accountability in the company’s governance practices.

For further insights into AU:ORM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.