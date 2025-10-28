Orion Marine (ORN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Orion Marine Group (ORN) reported revenue of $225.1 million, down 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $227.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was +50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Contract revenues- Concrete : $82.16 million versus $81.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.

: $82.16 million versus $81.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change. Contract revenues- Marine : $142.94 million versus $146.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.

: $142.94 million versus $146.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change. Operating income (loss)- Concrete : $-5.66 million compared to the $-1.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-5.66 million compared to the $-1.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating income (loss)- Marine: $10.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.77 million.

Here is how Orion Marine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Orion Marine have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

