Orion Marine Group (ORN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Orion Marine Group (ORN) closed at $2.78, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the heavy civil marine contractor had lost 21.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 5.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ORN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ORN is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $162.13 million, down 2.33% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ORN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ORN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ORN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.58, which means ORN is trading at a premium to the group.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ORN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.