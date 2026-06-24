Orion Group Surges 57% YTD: Should Investors Buy the Stock Now?

Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN have gained 56.5% so far in 2026, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry’s 39.4% growth. The stock has further outperformed the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 in the same period, as evidenced by the chart below.

ORN Stock’s Year-To-Date (YTD) Price Performance



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This Houston-based specialty infrastructure construction company is benefiting from healthy demand across several infrastructure markets. Strong execution in the Concrete segment, improving activity across marine end markets and growing customer investment in mission-critical projects are supporting business momentum. A diversified mix of public and private sector opportunities, combined with ongoing investments in people and operational capabilities, positions Orion Group to pursue larger projects and support long-term growth.



Let us take a closer look at the factors shaping Orion Group stock’s prospects.

Expanding Opportunity Pipeline Supports ORN’s Growth Visibility

A growing opportunity pipeline continues to provide Orion Group with strong visibility into future project activity. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported a $24 billion pursuit pipeline, up from approximately $23 billion at the end of 2025. The pipeline is broadly distributed across future periods, with roughly $8 billion of opportunities expected in 2026, 2027 and beyond.



The breadth of opportunities across both Marine and Concrete supports long-term growth visibility while reducing dependence on any single project or customer. A larger pipeline also positions Orion Group to convert more opportunities into backlog as infrastructure spending remains active across key end markets.

Defense Spending Tailwinds Benefit Orion Group’s Marine Business

Growing investment in maritime infrastructure and national security projects is creating a favorable backdrop for Orion Group’s Marine segment. The proposed U.S. defense budget includes significant funding for shipyard modernization, dry docks, waterfront infrastructure and maritime security initiatives, all of which align closely with Orion Group’s capabilities.



Beyond defense projects, increasing focus on energy security and transportation resilience is supporting demand for marine infrastructure. These trends provide Orion Group with opportunities across both public and private sector customers and strengthen the long-term outlook for the Marine business.

Data Center Demand Drives Concrete Segment Growth

Data center construction remains a major growth driver for Orion Group’s Concrete segment. In the first quarter of 2026, data center projects accounted for approximately 40% of the Concrete segment’s revenues, supported by continued investment from hyperscale customers and ongoing project development activity.



The company's established presence in mission-critical construction and growing involvement in large-scale projects position it to benefit from continued data center investment. Strong demand across this market is expected to support profitable growth and backlog expansion over time.

Strategic Investments Strengthen Marine Capabilities

Investments in equipment, workforce development and fleet capabilities are enhancing Orion’s ability to pursue larger and more complex marine projects. The recent addition of J.E. McAmis has further expanded expertise in marine construction while increasing geographic reach and operational capacity.



These investments strengthen Orion Group’s competitive position in specialized marine infrastructure markets and improve its ability to capitalize on growing demand tied to defense, energy and port modernization projects.

Growing Backlog Reinforces Revenue Visibility

Strong bookings activity continues to support Orion Group’s revenue outlook. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, backlog totaled $668 million and included nearly $220 million of new awards and change orders booked during the quarter.



Additional project awards announced after quarter-end provide further support for growth. The combination of expanding backlog and a healthy pursuit pipeline enhances revenue visibility and supports the company's outlook for the remainder of 2026.

Earnings Estimate Revision of ORN

Orion Group’s 2026 earnings estimate has remained unchanged at 40 cents per share over the past 30 days. The estimated figure for 2026 earnings implies a rise of 60% year over year on projected revenue growth of 10.7%.



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The earnings outlook is supported by improving business momentum, a growing opportunity set across infrastructure markets and continued focus on operational execution. These factors position the company to benefit from favorable demand trends across both its Marine and Concrete businesses.

ORN Trading at Premium

Orion Group stock is currently trading at a premium compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.12, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group’s Position in a Competitive Marine and Infrastructure Market

Orion Group operates in a competitive infrastructure and specialty construction market alongside Granite Construction Incorporated GVA, Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL and Tutor Perini Corporation TPC, each serving different areas of the broader infrastructure value chain.



Granite Construction continues to strengthen its position through disciplined project selection, expansion in public infrastructure markets and growing exposure to federal, rail and mission-critical development opportunities. The company's vertically integrated materials platform and strategic acquisitions further support execution capabilities and long-term growth.



Sterling Infrastructure is benefiting from strong demand across data centers, semiconductor facilities and other mission-critical projects. Growing customer investment, expanding project scopes and a combination of site development and electrical capabilities continue to support growth across key end markets.



Tutor Perini remains focused on large and complex civil, transportation, healthcare and government projects. A sizable backlog, selective bidding strategy and exposure to major infrastructure programs across domestic and international markets position the company to capitalize on long-term construction opportunities.



Within this competitive landscape, Orion leverages specialized marine construction expertise and an expanding presence in concrete and mission-critical infrastructure projects, allowing it to pursue niche opportunities where technical capabilities and specialized execution remain important differentiators.

How to Play Orion Group Stock at Present?

Orion Group is benefiting from favorable demand trends across both its Marine and Concrete businesses, supported by a growing opportunity set in defense, marine infrastructure and mission-critical construction markets. Expanding service capabilities, strategic investments and a healthy backlog provide greater visibility into growth, while strong execution continues to support business momentum. Although the stock trades at a premium valuation relative to the industry, the company's growth prospects remain supported by a robust pipeline of opportunities and improving operating fundamentals.



With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Orion Group remains an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to infrastructure construction markets and long-term public and private investment trends. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.