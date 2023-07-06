Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 4.76

The average one-year price target for Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) has been revised to 4.76 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 4.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.20% from the latest reported closing price of 2.83 / share.

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Group Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORN is 0.06%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.71% to 20,564K shares. The put/call ratio of ORN is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 3,562K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,885K shares, representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,869K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 18.23% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 1,552K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 1,186K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 18.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 939K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

