Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Price Target Increased by 29.48% to 16.01

The average one-year price target for Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) has been revised to $16.01 / share. This is an increase of 29.48% from the prior estimate of $12.37 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from the latest reported closing price of $13.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 13.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORN is 0.08%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.96% to 37,851K shares. The put/call ratio of ORN is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 5,010K shares representing 12.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,954K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,268K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%.

Royce & Associates holds 1,659K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,704K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,292K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 85.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,164K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

