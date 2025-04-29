Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong 17.4% Revenue Growth with Improved Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2025

Orion Group Holdings reports a 17.4% increase in contract revenues, reduced net loss, and strong adjusted EBITDA growth for Q1 2025.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showcasing a 17.4% increase in contract revenues to $188.7 million compared to the previous year. The company recorded a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share, an improvement from a net loss of $6.1 million ($0.19 per share) in Q1 2024. Adjusted net income was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, with a significant rise in adjusted EBITDA of 100.4% to $8.2 million. The firm secured $349 million in new contracts year-to-date, bolstering its backlog to $890.9 million. CEO Travis Boone asserted confidence in the company’s outlook, emphasizing strong operational performance and demand across markets, and reiterated full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $800-$850 million and adjusted EBITDA of $42-$46 million.

Contract revenues increased by 17.4% year-over-year, signaling strong growth and demand for services.

Adjusted net income improved to $0.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share, a significant turnaround from the adjusted net loss of $3.6 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA doubled to $8.2 million, highlighting improved operational efficiency and profitability.

New contract wins year-to-date amounting to $349 million demonstrate a robust pipeline and positive market positioning for the company.

Despite a year-over-year improvement in financial results, the company is still reporting a net loss of $1.4 million, which could raise concerns about its overall profitability and financial health.

Adjusted net income is very low at just $0.3 million, highlighting potential struggles in achieving substantial profitability even with increased revenues.

SG&A expenses have increased significantly, indicating potentially rising operational costs that could burden future profit margins.

What were Orion Group's first quarter revenues for 2025?

Orion Group reported contract revenues of $188.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 17.4% increase year-over-year.

How did Orion Group perform in terms of net loss in Q1 2025?

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million, an improvement from a net loss of $6.1 million in Q1 2024.

What is the significance of Orion Group's Adjusted EBITDA?

Orion's Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $8.2 million, reflecting a 100.4% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

How much new contract awards has Orion Group secured in 2025?

Year-to-date, Orion Group has secured $349 million in new contract awards, enhancing its market position.

What is Orion Group's revenue guidance for the full year 2025?

The company remains committed to a revenue guidance range of $800 million to $850 million for the full year 2025.

$ORN Insider Trading Activity

$ORN insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,841 and 0 sales.

$ORN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $ORN stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2025:









Contract revenues increased 17.4% to $188.7 million versus the prior year period



GAAP net loss of $1.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $6.1 million or $0.19 per diluted share year-over-year



Adjusted net income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share versus Adjusted net loss of $3.6 million or $0.11 per diluted share in the first quarter last year



Adjusted EBITDA increased 100.4% to $8.2 million compared to the prior year period



New contract wins of $349 million year-to-date



Contracted backlog and awards subsequent to quarter end totaled $890.9 million









See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.









Management Commentary







“We’re off to a strong start in 2025. On a year-over-year basis, our first quarter revenue increased 17% to $189 million and Adjusted EBITDA doubled. This performance reflects the strength of our operating model and the successful execution of our strategic priorities,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings.





“By consistently delivering top-tier work and prioritizing safety, we have enhanced our current customer relationships while developing new ones. Year-to-date, we have secured $349 million in new contract awards--$161 million in Marine and $188 million in Concrete, which have started or are scheduled to start within the next few months. We continue to see strong demand across our markets and continue to win repeat business with our world-class partners and clients.”





“The future for Orion is extremely bright and our business and operating model is well positioned for this moment. We believe that many of the new federal policy initiatives will support our long-term growth, especially around defense, shipbuilding, infrastructure, and reshoring of manufacturing. Regardless of the efforts to reduce federal spending, we are seeing no impact on domestic infrastructure projects that we are delivering or pursuing, and there has been no pull back on the U.S. government’s China deterrence policy.”





“Regarding tariffs, we have been proactively managing tariff risk since last summer and do not expect material impacts to our current projects. Nor do we believe that any actions taken to downsize the federal government will have a material bearing on our business. Therefore, we are reiterating our previous full year 2025 guidance of revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42 million to $46 million. At the same time, we are continuing to prepare for transformational growth in 2026 and beyond,” concluded Boone.







First Quarter 2025 Results







Contract revenues of $188.7 million increased $28.0 million or 17.4% from $160.7 million in the first quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in revenue from large marine construction contracts and new concrete projects.





Gross profit increased to $23.0 million or 12.2% of revenue, up from $15.5 million or 9.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024. The increases in gross profit dollars and margin were primarily driven by an improvement in indirect expenses in the marine segment as a result of a higher volume of work, partially offset by lower margins in the concrete segment which were primarily driven by seasonally lower productivity, which is normal for the first quarter.





Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $22.5 million, up from $19.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses increased to 12.0% from 11.8%. The increases in SG&A dollars and percentage reflect an increase in incentive compensation, legal, IT and operating lease expenses.





GAAP net loss for the first quarter was $1.4 million ($0.04 per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $6.1 million ($0.19 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2024.





First quarter 2025 net loss included $1.7 million ($0.05 diluted income per share) of non-recurring items. First quarter 2025 adjusted net income was $0.3 million ($0.01 diluted income per share).





EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $6.3 million, resulting in a 3.3% EBITDA margin, compared to EBITDA of $3.0 million, and a 1.8% EBITDA margin for the first quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased to $8.2 million, or a 4.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million, or a 2.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin for the prior year period.







Backlog







Total backlog at March 31, 2025 was $839.7 million, compared to $729.1 million at December 31, 2024 and $756.6 million at March 31, 2024. Backlog for the Marine segment was $607.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $582.8 million at December 31, 2024 and $569.9 million at March 31, 2024. Backlog for the Concrete segment was $232.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $146.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $186.7 million at March 31, 2024.







Recent Contract Wins







Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company has been awarded $51.2 million in new contract wins - $17.1 million in Marine and $34.1 million in Concrete. The Marine wins include a $6.3 million environmental project for General Recycling of Washington and a $7.5 million dredging project for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District. In Concrete, wins include a $24.1 million project for Phase 2 of the Costco distribution center in Florida, and a $6.6 million project for a United Airlines catering facility at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.







Balance Sheet Update







As of March 31, 2025, current assets were $267.0 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $13.0 million. Total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2025 was $23.3 million. At the end of the quarter, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.







Conference Call Details







Orion Group Holdings will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. To participate, please call (844) 481-2994 and ask for the Orion Group Holdings Conference Call. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Orion’s website at



https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com/investor/



and will be archived for replay.







About Orion Group Holdings







Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. The Company’s website is located at:



https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com



.







Backlog Definition







Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress but are not yet complete. The Company cannot guarantee that the revenue implied by its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. The typical duration of the Company’s projects ranges from three to nine months on shorter projects to multiple years on larger projects. The Company's backlog at any point in time includes both revenue it expects to realize during the next twelve-month period as well as revenue it expects to realize in future years.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release includes the financial measures “adjusted net income/loss,” “adjusted earnings/loss per share,” “EBITDA,” "Adjusted EBITDA" and “Adjusted EBITDA margin." These measurements are “non-GAAP financial measures” under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. The non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies that use similarly titled measures. By reporting such non-GAAP financial information, the Company does not intend to give such information greater prominence than comparable GAAP financial information. Investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to and not in substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share should not be viewed as an equivalent financial measure to net income/loss or earnings/loss per share. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share exclude certain items that management believes are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. The Company believes these adjusted financial measures are a useful supplement to earnings/loss calculated in accordance with GAAP.





Orion Group Holdings defines EBITDA as net income/loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for certain items that management believes are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the period by contract revenues for the period. The GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, while the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin is operating margin, which represents operating income divided by contract revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used internally to evaluate current operating expense, operating efficiency, and operating profitability on a variable cost basis, by excluding the depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily related to capital expenditures and acquisitions, and net interest and tax expenses. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information regarding the Company's ability to meet future debt service and working capital requirements while providing an overall evaluation of the Company's financial condition. In addition, EBITDA is used internally for incentive compensation purposes. The Company includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide transparency to investors as they are commonly used by investors and others in assessing performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as a substitute for operating margin, net income, cash flows, or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.







Forward-Looking Statements







The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of which provisions the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, guidance, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding our pipeline of opportunities, financial guidance and future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning financial guidance or future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt or maintain compliance with debt covenants, and including any estimates, guidance, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include project award announcements, estimated project start dates, ramp-up of contract activity and contract options, which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward-looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. Considering these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.





Please refer to the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 5, 2025 which is available on its website at





www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com





or at the SEC's website at





www.sec.gov





, and filings and press releases subsequent to such Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.







Contacts:







Financial Profiles, Inc.





Margaret Boyce 310-622-8247





orn@finprofiles.com





Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc.



















Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)









(Unaudited)

























Three months ended

















March 31,

















2025

















2024











Contract revenues









188,653

















160,672













Costs of contract revenues









165,638

















145,134













Gross profit









23,015

















15,538













Selling, general and administrative expenses









22,545

















18,999













Gain on disposal of assets, net









(363





)













(337





)









Operating income (loss)









833

















(3,124





)









Other (expense) income:





























Other income









34

















72













Interest income









193

















17













Interest expense









(2,334





)













(3,374





)









Other expense, net









(2,107





)













(3,285





)









Loss before income taxes









(1,274





)













(6,409





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









140

















(352





)









Net loss





$





(1,414





)









$





(6,057





)





































Basic loss per share





$





(0.04





)









$





(0.19





)









Diluted loss per share





$





(0.04





)









$





(0.19





)









Shares used to compute loss per share:





























Basic









39,056,396

















32,553,750













Diluted









39,056,396

















32,553,750























































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Selected Results of Operations









(In Thousands)









(Unaudited)

























Three months ended March 31,

















2025













2024

















Amount













Percent













Amount













Percent

















(dollar amounts in thousands)













Contract revenues















































Marine segment













































Public sector





$





100,222













78.8





%









$





92,935













87.4





%









Private sector









26,941













21.2





%













13,390













12.6





%









Marine segment total





$





127,163













100.0





%









$





106,325













100.0





%









Concrete segment













































Public sector





$





7,661













12.5





%









$





3,404













6.3





%









Private sector









53,829













87.5





%













50,943













93.7





%









Concrete segment total





$





61,490













100.0





%









$





54,347













100.0





%









Total





$





188,653





















$





160,672



































































Operating income (loss)















































Marine segment





$





4,778













3.8





%









$





(4,866





)









(4.6





)%









Concrete segment









(3,945





)









(6.4





)%













1,742













3.2





%









Total





$





833





















$





(3,124





)











































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss)









(In thousands except per share information)









(Unaudited)

























Three months ended

















March 31,

















2025

















2024











Net loss





$





(1,414





)









$





(6,057





)









Adjusting items and the tax effects:





























Share-based compensation









1,123

















358













ERP implementation









605

















686













Severance









30

















62













Process improvement initiatives









138

















—













Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)









(436





)













(226





)









Total adjusting items and the tax effects









1,460

















880













Federal and state tax valuation allowances









214

















1,585













Adjusted net income (loss)





$





260













$





(3,592





)









Adjusted EPS





$





0.01













$





(0.11





)









________________________





(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.



















Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations





(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)





(Unaudited)





























Three months ended

















March 31,

















2025

















2024











Net loss





$





(1,414





)









$





(6,057





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









140

















(352





)









Interest expense, net









2,141

















3,357













Depreciation and amortization









5,403

















6,020













EBITDA (1)









6,270

















2,968













Share-based compensation









1,123

















358













ERP implementation









605

















686













Severance









30

















62













Process improvement initiatives









138

















—













Adjusted EBITDA(2)





$





8,166













$





4,074













Operating income margin









0.3





%













(1.9





)%









Impact of depreciation and amortization









2.9





%













3.7





%









Impact of share-based compensation









0.6





%













0.2





%









Impact of ERP implementation









0.3





%













0.4





%









Impact of severance









0.1





%













0.1





%









Impact of process improvement initiatives









0.1





%













—













Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)









4.3





%













2.5





%









________________________





(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.





(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.



















Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment









(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)









(Unaudited)













































































Marine













Concrete

















Three months ended













Three months ended

















March 31,













March 31,

















2025













2024

















2025

















2024











Operating income (loss)





$





4,778













$





(4,867





)









$





(3,945





)









$





1,742













Other income









24

















49

















10

















24













Depreciation and amortization









4,531

















4,931

















872

















1,089













EBITDA (1)









9,333

















113

















(3,063





)













2,855













Share-based compensation









1,032

















326

















91

















32













ERP implementation









408

















454

















197

















232













Severance









30

















62

















—

















—













Process improvement initiatives









93

















—

















45

















—













Adjusted EBITDA(2)





$





10,896













$





955













$





(2,730





)









$





3,119













Operating income margin









3.8





%













(4.6





)%













(6.3





)%













3.2





%









Impact of other income









-





%













0.1





%













—





%













—





%









Impact of depreciation and amortization









3.6





%













4.6





%













1.4





%













2.0





%









Impact of share-based compensation









0.8





%













0.3





%













0.1





%













0.1





%









Impact of ERP implementation









0.3





%













0.4





%













0.3





%













0.4





%









Impact of severance









—





%













0.1





%













—





%













—





%









Impact of process improvement initiatives









0.1





%













—

















0.1





%













—













Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)









8.6





%













0.9





%













(4.4





)%













5.7





%









________________________





(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.





(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.



















Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Summarized









(In Thousands)









(Unaudited)













































Three months ended

















March 31,

















2025

















2024











Net loss





$





(1,414





)









$





(6,057





)









Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items









9,256

















9,006













Cash flow from net income after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items









7,842

















2,949













Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)









(11,285





)













(25,774





)









Cash flows used in operating activities





$





(3,443





)









$





(22,825





)









Cash flows used in investing activities





$





(8,692





)









$





(1,573





)









Cash flows used in financing activities





$





(3,225





)









$





(1,902





)





































Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above)





$





(9,033





)









$





(1,853





)



















































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In Thousands)









(Unaudited)













































Three months ended March 31,

















2025





















2024











Cash flows from operating activities





























Net loss





$





(1,414





)









$





(6,057





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization









3,175

















4,208













Amortization of ROU operating leases









2,477

















2,419













Amortization of ROU finance leases









2,228

















1,811













Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs









395

















553













Deferred income taxes









(11





)













(9





)









Share-based compensation









1,123

















358













Gain on disposal of assets, net









(363





)













(338





)









Allowance for credit losses









232

















4













Change in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable









(35,266





)













15,202













Income tax receivable









47

















—













Inventory









63

















(387





)









Prepaid expenses and other









1,319

















2,169













Contract assets









20,827

















10,548













Accounts payable









13,747

















(29,399





)









Accrued liabilities









(6,174





)













(16,013





)









Operating lease liabilities









(1,219





)













(2,238





)









Income tax payable









(14





)













(196





)









Contract liabilities









(4,615





)













(5,460





)









Net cash used in operating activities









(3,443





)













(22,825





)









Cash flows from investing activities:





























Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









341

















280













Purchase of property and equipment









(9,033





)













(1,853





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(8,692





)













(1,573





)









Cash flows from financing activities:





























Borrowings on credit









3,047

















1,554













Payments made on borrowings on credit









(3,148





)













(1,679





)









Payments on failed sales-leasebacks









(729





)













—













Loan costs from Credit Facility









(323





)













(100





)









Payments of finance lease liabilities









(2,517





)













(1,971





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP









337

















—













Exercise of stock options









108

















294













Net cash used in financing activities









(3,225





)













(1,902





)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(15,360





)













(26,300





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









28,316

















30,938













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





$





12,956













$





4,638























































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)













































March 31,

















December 31,

















2025













2024















(Unaudited)

















































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





12,956

















28,316













Accounts receivable:





























Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $787 and $555, respectively









142,201

















106,304













Retainage









35,165

















35,633













Income taxes receivable









436

















483













Other current









2,735

















3,127













Inventory









2,130

















1,974













Contract assets









63,580

















84,407













Prepaid expenses and other









7,819

















9,084













Total current assets









267,022

















269,328













Property and equipment, net of depreciation









91,956

















86,098













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization









23,984

















27,101













Financing lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization









24,638

















25,806













Inventory, non-current









7,421

















7,640













Deferred income tax asset









17

















17













Other non-current









1,272

















1,327













Total assets





$





416,310













$





417,317















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY































Current liabilities:





























Current debt, net of issuance costs





$





1,274













$





426













Accounts payable:





























Trade









110,057

















97,139













Retainage









1,952

















1,310













Accrued liabilities









20,302

















26,294













Income taxes payable









493

















507













Contract liabilities









42,756

















47,371













Current portion of operating lease liabilities









5,700

















7,546













Current portion of financing lease liabilities









11,135

















10,580













Total current liabilities









193,669

















191,173













Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs









22,042

















22,751













Operating lease liabilities









20,750

















20,837













Financing lease liabilities









9,324

















11,346













Other long-term liabilities









19,674

















20,503













Deferred income tax liability









17

















28













Total liabilities









265,477

















266,638













Stockholders’ equity:





























Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued









—

















—













Common stock -- $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 40,255,806 and 39,681,597 issued; 39,544,575 and 38,970,366 outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









403

















397













Treasury stock, 711,231 shares, at cost, as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









(6,540





)













(6,540





)









Additional paid-in capital









222,075

















220,513













Retained loss









(65,105





)













(63,691





)









Total stockholders’ equity









150,833

















150,679













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





416,310













$





417,317





















































O



rion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Guidance – Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation









(In Thousands)









(Unaudited)













































Year Ending

















December 31, 2025





















Low

















High











Net (loss) income





$





(2,226





)









$





1,533













Income tax benefit









(291





)













(50





)









Interest expense, net









9,815

















9,815













Depreciation and amortization









25,613

















25,613













EBITDA (1)









32,911

















36,911













Share-based compensation









7,604

















7,604













ERP implementation









1,485

















1,485













Adjusted EBITDA(2)





$





42,000













$





46,000













________________________





(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.





(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation and ERP implementation.



















Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Guidance – Adjusted EPS Reconciliation









(In thousands except per share information)









(Unaudited)













































Year Ending

















December 31, 2025





















Low

















High











Net (loss) income





$





(2,226





)









$





1,533













Adjusting items and the tax effects:





























Share-based compensation









7,604

















7,604













ERP implementation









1,485

















1,485













Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)









(2,090





)













(2,090





)









Total adjusting items and the tax effects









6,999

















6,999













Federal and state tax valuation allowances









(471





)













(1,632





)









Adjusted net (loss) income





$





4,302













$





6,900













Adjusted EPS





$





0.11













$





0.17













________________________





(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.











