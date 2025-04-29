Stocks
ORN

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong 17.4% Revenue Growth with Improved Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2025

April 29, 2025 — 04:31 pm EDT

Orion Group Holdings reports a 17.4% increase in contract revenues, reduced net loss, and strong adjusted EBITDA growth for Q1 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showcasing a 17.4% increase in contract revenues to $188.7 million compared to the previous year. The company recorded a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share, an improvement from a net loss of $6.1 million ($0.19 per share) in Q1 2024. Adjusted net income was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, with a significant rise in adjusted EBITDA of 100.4% to $8.2 million. The firm secured $349 million in new contracts year-to-date, bolstering its backlog to $890.9 million. CEO Travis Boone asserted confidence in the company’s outlook, emphasizing strong operational performance and demand across markets, and reiterated full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $800-$850 million and adjusted EBITDA of $42-$46 million.

Potential Positives

  • Contract revenues increased by 17.4% year-over-year, signaling strong growth and demand for services.
  • Adjusted net income improved to $0.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share, a significant turnaround from the adjusted net loss of $3.6 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA doubled to $8.2 million, highlighting improved operational efficiency and profitability.
  • New contract wins year-to-date amounting to $349 million demonstrate a robust pipeline and positive market positioning for the company.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a year-over-year improvement in financial results, the company is still reporting a net loss of $1.4 million, which could raise concerns about its overall profitability and financial health.
  • Adjusted net income is very low at just $0.3 million, highlighting potential struggles in achieving substantial profitability even with increased revenues.
  • SG&A expenses have increased significantly, indicating potentially rising operational costs that could burden future profit margins.

FAQ

What were Orion Group's first quarter revenues for 2025?

Orion Group reported contract revenues of $188.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, a 17.4% increase year-over-year.

How did Orion Group perform in terms of net loss in Q1 2025?

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million, an improvement from a net loss of $6.1 million in Q1 2024.

What is the significance of Orion Group's Adjusted EBITDA?

Orion's Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $8.2 million, reflecting a 100.4% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

How much new contract awards has Orion Group secured in 2025?

Year-to-date, Orion Group has secured $349 million in new contract awards, enhancing its market position.

What is Orion Group's revenue guidance for the full year 2025?

The company remains committed to a revenue guidance range of $800 million to $850 million for the full year 2025.

$ORN Insider Trading Activity

$ORN insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,841 and 0 sales.

$ORN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $ORN stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HOUSTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




Highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2025:




  • Contract revenues increased 17.4% to $188.7 million versus the prior year period


  • GAAP net loss of $1.4 million or $0.04 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $6.1 million or $0.19 per diluted share year-over-year


  • Adjusted net income of $0.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share versus Adjusted net loss of $3.6 million or $0.11 per diluted share in the first quarter last year


  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 100.4% to $8.2 million compared to the prior year period


  • New contract wins of $349 million year-to-date


  • Contracted backlog and awards subsequent to quarter end totaled $890.9 million




See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.




Management Commentary



“We’re off to a strong start in 2025. On a year-over-year basis, our first quarter revenue increased 17% to $189 million and Adjusted EBITDA doubled. This performance reflects the strength of our operating model and the successful execution of our strategic priorities,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings.



“By consistently delivering top-tier work and prioritizing safety, we have enhanced our current customer relationships while developing new ones.  Year-to-date, we have secured $349 million in new contract awards--$161 million in Marine and $188 million in Concrete, which have started or are scheduled to start within the next few months. We continue to see strong demand across our markets and continue to win repeat business with our world-class partners and clients.”



“The future for Orion is extremely bright and our business and operating model is well positioned for this moment. We believe that many of the new federal policy initiatives will support our long-term growth, especially around defense, shipbuilding, infrastructure, and reshoring of manufacturing. Regardless of the efforts to reduce federal spending, we are seeing no impact on domestic infrastructure projects that we are delivering or pursuing, and there has been no pull back on the U.S. government’s China deterrence policy.”



“Regarding tariffs, we have been proactively managing tariff risk since last summer and do not expect material impacts to our current projects. Nor do we believe that any actions taken to downsize the federal government will have a material bearing on our business. Therefore, we are reiterating our previous full year 2025 guidance of revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42 million to $46 million. At the same time, we are continuing to prepare for transformational growth in 2026 and beyond,” concluded Boone.




First Quarter 2025 Results



Contract revenues of $188.7 million increased $28.0 million or 17.4% from $160.7 million in the first quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in revenue from large marine construction contracts and new concrete projects.



Gross profit increased to $23.0 million or 12.2% of revenue, up from $15.5 million or 9.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024. The increases in gross profit dollars and margin were primarily driven by an improvement in indirect expenses in the marine segment as a result of a higher volume of work, partially offset by lower margins in the concrete segment which were primarily driven by seasonally lower productivity, which is normal for the first quarter.



Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $22.5 million, up from $19.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses increased to 12.0% from 11.8%. The increases in SG&A dollars and percentage reflect an increase in incentive compensation, legal, IT and operating lease expenses.



GAAP net loss for the first quarter was $1.4 million ($0.04 per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $6.1 million ($0.19 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2024.



First quarter 2025 net loss included $1.7 million ($0.05 diluted income per share) of non-recurring items. First quarter 2025 adjusted net income was $0.3 million ($0.01 diluted income per share).



EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $6.3 million, resulting in a 3.3% EBITDA margin, compared to EBITDA of $3.0 million, and a 1.8% EBITDA margin for the first quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter increased to $8.2 million, or a 4.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million, or a 2.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin for the prior year period.




Backlog



Total backlog at March 31, 2025 was $839.7 million, compared to $729.1 million at December 31, 2024 and $756.6 million at March 31, 2024. Backlog for the Marine segment was $607.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $582.8 million at December 31, 2024 and $569.9 million at March 31, 2024. Backlog for the Concrete segment was $232.3 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $146.3 million at December 31, 2024 and $186.7 million at March 31, 2024.




Recent Contract Wins



Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company has been awarded $51.2 million in new contract wins - $17.1 million in Marine and $34.1 million in Concrete. The Marine wins include a $6.3 million environmental project for General Recycling of Washington and a $7.5 million dredging project for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District.   In Concrete, wins include a $24.1 million project for Phase 2 of the Costco distribution center in Florida, and a $6.6 million project for a United Airlines catering facility at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.




Balance Sheet Update



As of March 31, 2025, current assets were $267.0 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $13.0 million. Total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2025 was $23.3 million. At the end of the quarter, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.




Conference Call Details



Orion Group Holdings will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. To participate, please call (844) 481-2994 and ask for the Orion Group Holdings Conference Call. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Orion’s website at

https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com/investor/

and will be archived for replay.




About Orion Group Holdings



Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. The Company’s website is located at:

https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com

.




Backlog Definition



Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress but are not yet complete. The Company cannot guarantee that the revenue implied by its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. The typical duration of the Company’s projects ranges from three to nine months on shorter projects to multiple years on larger projects. The Company's backlog at any point in time includes both revenue it expects to realize during the next twelve-month period as well as revenue it expects to realize in future years.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release includes the financial measures “adjusted net income/loss,” “adjusted earnings/loss per share,” “EBITDA,” "Adjusted EBITDA" and “Adjusted EBITDA margin."  These measurements are “non-GAAP financial measures” under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. The non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies that use similarly titled measures. By reporting such non-GAAP financial information, the Company does not intend to give such information greater prominence than comparable GAAP financial information. Investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to and not in substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share should not be viewed as an equivalent financial measure to net income/loss or earnings/loss per share. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share exclude certain items that management believes are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. The Company believes these adjusted financial measures are a useful supplement to earnings/loss calculated in accordance with GAAP.



Orion Group Holdings defines EBITDA as net income/loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for certain items that management believes are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the period by contract revenues for the period. The GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, while the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin is operating margin, which represents operating income divided by contract revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used internally to evaluate current operating expense, operating efficiency, and operating profitability on a variable cost basis, by excluding the depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily related to capital expenditures and acquisitions, and net interest and tax expenses. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information regarding the Company's ability to meet future debt service and working capital requirements while providing an overall evaluation of the Company's financial condition. In addition, EBITDA is used internally for incentive compensation purposes. The Company includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide transparency to investors as they are commonly used by investors and others in assessing performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as a substitute for operating margin, net income, cash flows, or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.




Forward-Looking Statements



The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of which provisions the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, guidance, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding our pipeline of opportunities, financial guidance and future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning financial guidance or future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt or maintain compliance with debt covenants, and including any estimates, guidance, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include project award announcements, estimated project start dates, ramp-up of contract activity and contract options, which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward-looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. Considering these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.



Please refer to the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 5, 2025 which is available on its website at


www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com


or at the SEC's website at


www.sec.gov


, and filings and press releases subsequent to such Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.




Contacts:



Financial Profiles, Inc.


Margaret Boyce 310-622-8247


orn@finprofiles.com



Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc.







































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations




(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)




(Unaudited)




Three months ended



March 31,



2025




2024

Contract revenues

188,653



160,672

Costs of contract revenues

165,638



145,134

Gross profit

23,015



15,538

Selling, general and administrative expenses

22,545



18,999

Gain on disposal of assets, net

(363
)


(337
)

Operating income (loss)

833



(3,124
)

Other (expense) income:





Other income

34



72

Interest income

193



17

Interest expense

(2,334
)


(3,374
)

Other expense, net

(2,107
)


(3,285
)

Loss before income taxes

(1,274
)


(6,409
)

Income tax expense (benefit)

140



(352
)

Net loss
$
(1,414
)

$
(6,057
)







Basic loss per share
$
(0.04
)

$
(0.19
)

Diluted loss per share
$
(0.04
)

$
(0.19
)

Shares used to compute loss per share:





Basic

39,056,396



32,553,750

Diluted

39,056,396



32,553,750
















































































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Selected Results of Operations




(In Thousands)




(Unaudited)




Three months ended March 31,



2025


2024



Amount


Percent


Amount


Percent



(dollar amounts in thousands)


Contract revenues









Marine segment









Public sector
$
100,222


78.8
%

$
92,935


87.4
%

Private sector

26,941


21.2
%


13,390


12.6
%

Marine segment total
$
127,163


100.0
%

$
106,325


100.0
%

Concrete segment









Public sector
$
7,661


12.5
%

$
3,404


6.3
%

Private sector

53,829


87.5
%


50,943


93.7
%

Concrete segment total
$
61,490


100.0
%

$
54,347


100.0
%

Total
$
188,653




$
160,672














Operating income (loss)









Marine segment
$
4,778


3.8
%

$
(4,866
)

(4.6
)%

Concrete segment

(3,945
)

(6.4
)%


1,742


3.2
%

Total
$
833




$
(3,124
)



















































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss)




(In thousands except per share information)




(Unaudited)




Three months ended



March 31,



2025




2024

Net loss
$
(1,414
)

$
(6,057
)

Adjusting items and the tax effects:





Share-based compensation

1,123



358

ERP implementation

605



686

Severance

30



62

Process improvement initiatives

138






Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)

(436
)


(226
)

Total adjusting items and the tax effects

1,460



880

Federal and state tax valuation allowances

214



1,585

Adjusted net income (loss)
$
260


$
(3,592
)

Adjusted EPS
$
0.01


$
(0.11
)


________________________


(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.








































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations


(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)


(Unaudited)





Three months ended



March 31,



2025




2024

Net loss
$
(1,414
)

$
(6,057
)

Income tax expense (benefit)

140



(352
)

Interest expense, net

2,141



3,357

Depreciation and amortization

5,403



6,020

EBITDA (1)

6,270



2,968

Share-based compensation

1,123



358

ERP implementation

605



686

Severance

30



62

Process improvement initiatives

138






Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
8,166


$
4,074

Operating income margin

0.3
%


(1.9
)%

Impact of depreciation and amortization

2.9
%


3.7
%

Impact of share-based compensation

0.6
%


0.2
%

Impact of ERP implementation

0.3
%


0.4
%

Impact of severance

0.1
%


0.1
%

Impact of process improvement initiatives

0.1
%





Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)

4.3
%


2.5
%


________________________


(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.



(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.










































































































































































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment




(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)




(Unaudited)

















Marine


Concrete



Three months ended


Three months ended



March 31,


March 31,



2025


2024




2025




2024

Operating income (loss)
$
4,778


$
(4,867
)

$
(3,945
)

$
1,742

Other income

24



49



10



24

Depreciation and amortization

4,531



4,931



872



1,089

EBITDA (1)

9,333



113



(3,063
)


2,855

Share-based compensation

1,032



326



91



32

ERP implementation

408



454



197



232

Severance

30



62











Process improvement initiatives

93








45






Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
10,896


$
955


$
(2,730
)

$
3,119

Operating income margin

3.8
%


(4.6
)%


(6.3
)%


3.2
%

Impact of other income

-
%


0.1
%




%




%

Impact of depreciation and amortization

3.6
%


4.6
%


1.4
%


2.0
%

Impact of share-based compensation

0.8
%


0.3
%


0.1
%


0.1
%

Impact of ERP implementation

0.3
%


0.4
%


0.3
%


0.4
%

Impact of severance



%


0.1
%




%




%

Impact of process improvement initiatives

0.1
%







0.1
%





Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

8.6
%


0.9
%


(4.4
)%


5.7
%


________________________


(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.



(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.


































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Summarized




(In Thousands)




(Unaudited)









Three months ended



March 31,



2025




2024

Net loss
$
(1,414
)

$
(6,057
)

Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items

9,256



9,006

Cash flow from net income after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items

7,842



2,949

Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)

(11,285
)


(25,774
)

Cash flows used in operating activities
$
(3,443
)

$
(22,825
)

Cash flows used in investing activities
$
(8,692
)

$
(1,573
)

Cash flows used in financing activities
$
(3,225
)

$
(1,902
)







Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above)
$
(9,033
)

$
(1,853
)







































































































































































































































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(In Thousands)




(Unaudited)









Three months ended March 31,



2025




2024

Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss
$
(1,414
)

$
(6,057
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

3,175



4,208

Amortization of ROU operating leases

2,477



2,419

Amortization of ROU finance leases

2,228



1,811

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

395



553

Deferred income taxes

(11
)


(9
)

Share-based compensation

1,123



358

Gain on disposal of assets, net

(363
)


(338
)

Allowance for credit losses

232



4

Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

(35,266
)


15,202

Income tax receivable

47






Inventory

63



(387
)

Prepaid expenses and other

1,319



2,169

Contract assets

20,827



10,548

Accounts payable

13,747



(29,399
)

Accrued liabilities

(6,174
)


(16,013
)

Operating lease liabilities

(1,219
)


(2,238
)

Income tax payable

(14
)


(196
)

Contract liabilities

(4,615
)


(5,460
)

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,443
)


(22,825
)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

341



280

Purchase of property and equipment

(9,033
)


(1,853
)

Net cash used in investing activities

(8,692
)


(1,573
)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on credit

3,047



1,554

Payments made on borrowings on credit

(3,148
)


(1,679
)

Payments on failed sales-leasebacks

(729
)





Loan costs from Credit Facility

(323
)


(100
)

Payments of finance lease liabilities

(2,517
)


(1,971
)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP

337






Exercise of stock options

108



294

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,225
)


(1,902
)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(15,360
)


(26,300
)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

28,316



30,938

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
12,956


$
4,638








































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)









March 31,




December 31,



2025


2024


(Unaudited)









Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,956



28,316

Accounts receivable:





Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $787 and $555, respectively

142,201



106,304

Retainage

35,165



35,633

Income taxes receivable

436



483

Other current

2,735



3,127

Inventory

2,130



1,974

Contract assets

63,580



84,407

Prepaid expenses and other

7,819



9,084

Total current assets

267,022



269,328

Property and equipment, net of depreciation

91,956



86,098

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization

23,984



27,101

Financing lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization

24,638



25,806

Inventory, non-current

7,421



7,640

Deferred income tax asset

17



17

Other non-current

1,272



1,327

Total assets
$
416,310


$
417,317


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current debt, net of issuance costs
$
1,274


$
426

Accounts payable:





Trade

110,057



97,139

Retainage

1,952



1,310

Accrued liabilities

20,302



26,294

Income taxes payable

493



507

Contract liabilities

42,756



47,371

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

5,700



7,546

Current portion of financing lease liabilities

11,135



10,580

Total current liabilities

193,669



191,173

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

22,042



22,751

Operating lease liabilities

20,750



20,837

Financing lease liabilities

9,324



11,346

Other long-term liabilities

19,674



20,503

Deferred income tax liability

17



28

Total liabilities

265,477



266,638

Stockholders’ equity:





Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued









Common stock -- $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 40,255,806 and 39,681,597 issued; 39,544,575 and 38,970,366 outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

403



397

Treasury stock, 711,231 shares, at cost, as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(6,540
)


(6,540
)

Additional paid-in capital

222,075



220,513

Retained loss

(65,105
)


(63,691
)

Total stockholders’ equity

150,833



150,679

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
416,310


$
417,317
























































































































O

rion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Guidance – Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation




(In Thousands)




(Unaudited)









Year Ending



December 31, 2025




Low



High

Net (loss) income
$
(2,226
)

$
1,533

Income tax benefit

(291
)


(50
)

Interest expense, net

9,815



9,815

Depreciation and amortization

25,613



25,613

EBITDA (1)

32,911



36,911

Share-based compensation

7,604



7,604

ERP implementation

1,485



1,485

Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
42,000


$
46,000


________________________


(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.



(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation and ERP implementation.




























































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Guidance – Adjusted EPS Reconciliation




(In thousands except per share information)




(Unaudited)









Year Ending



December 31, 2025




Low



High

Net (loss) income
$
(2,226
)

$
1,533

Adjusting items and the tax effects:





Share-based compensation

7,604



7,604

ERP implementation

1,485



1,485

Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)

(2,090
)


(2,090
)

Total adjusting items and the tax effects

6,999



6,999

Federal and state tax valuation allowances

(471
)


(1,632
)

Adjusted net (loss) income
$
4,302


$
6,900

Adjusted EPS
$
0.11


$
0.17


________________________


(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.










