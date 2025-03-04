Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability

Orion Group Holdings reports Q4 2024 revenues of $216.9 million, with net income of $6.8 million and strong future projections.
$ORN Insider Trading Activity
$ORN insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) purchased 15,633 shares for an estimated $94,579
- TRAVIS J BOONE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 4,120 shares for an estimated $24,740
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ORN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $ORN stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,536,664 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,263,747
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 640,586 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,695,495
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 594,686 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,431,338
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 536,977 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,936,041
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 450,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,298,500
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 396,633 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,907,319
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 365,063 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,675,911
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
HOUSTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2024:
Contract revenues increased 7.6% to $216.9 million versus the prior year period
GAAP net income of $6.8 million or $0.17 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.4 million or a loss of $0.13 per diluted share year-over-year
Adjusted net income of $6.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share versus Adjusted net income of $2.3 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the fourth quarter last year
Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.3% to $17.1 million compared to the prior year period
Cash flow from operations of $13.4 million
Contracted backlog, including awards subsequent to quarter end, totaled $977.3 million
Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2024:
Contract revenues increased 11.9% to $796.4 million versus the prior year
GAAP net loss of $1.6 million or a loss of $0.05 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $17.9 million or a loss of $0.55 per diluted share last year
Adjusted net income of $5.2 million or $0.15 per diluted share versus an Adjusted net loss of $10.1 million or a loss of $0.31 per diluted share last year
Adjusted EBITDA increased 75.9% to $41.9 million compared to $23.8 million for the prior year
Cash flow from operations of $12.7 million compared to $17.2 million for the prior year
See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.
Management Commentary
“2024 ended on a high note with our team delivering improved performance through the disciplined execution of our strategic objectives. We remain focused on smart, profitable revenue growth and better earnings. For the full year, revenue was up almost 12% to $796.4 million, gross profit improved 48% to $91 million, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 76%,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings.
“We did what we said we would do and we have built a cohesive organization that is focused on winning high-value, long-term projects with the right pricing to drive improved profitability. In Marine, our opportunity continues to be immense, and we have a growing pipeline in the Atlantic and Gulf regions as well as the Department of Defense work in the Pacific. Orion Concrete is a great turnaround story and our outstanding work is being recognized by Tier-one general contractors, who trust our team to deliver their projects successfully. With these partners, we are expanding both in scope and geography, ranging from 35 data centers in several states to Costco’s largest distribution center in Florida.”
“Through our high-quality work and commitment to safety, we have strengthened our reputation in our markets, and we are attracting new clients and partners, as well as deepening our longstanding relationships. Our recent contract awards reflect the value of building these strong and enduring relationships. So far in the first quarter of 2025, we have been successful in winning almost $250 million of new contract awards. We have a disciplined approach to winning projects that reflects our value.”
“In 2025, we are focused on continuing to make investments that will help us capture key opportunities within our pipeline, which now sits at approximately $16 billion. Given Marine’s longer lead times on large projects in our backlog, we expect 2025 revenue to be slightly higher than 2024 revenue. While strategically investing in future opportunities, we are focused on continued progress expanding margins in 2025 and building our backlog. We see 2026 as a year of transformational growth.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Results
Contract revenues of $216.9 million increased $15.3 million or 7.6% from $201.6 million in the fourth quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in revenue in both the Marine and Concrete segments.
Gross profit increased to $30.3 million or 14.0% of revenue, up from $23.0 million or 11.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increases in gross profit dollars and margin were primarily driven by improved performance of projects in both segments stemming from higher-quality projects and improved execution.
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $21.6 million, up from $17.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses increased to 9.9% from 8.5%. The increases in SG&A dollars and percentage reflect an increase in the fourth quarter of 2024 in compensation expense, business development spending and legal expenses.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $6.8 million ($0.17 per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $4.4 million ($0.13 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Fourth quarter 2024 net income included $0.4 million ($0.01 diluted loss per share) of non-recurring items. Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $6.4 million ($0.16 diluted income per share).
EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $14.9 million, resulting in a 6.9% EBITDA margin, as compared to EBITDA of $6.5 million, resulting in a 3.2% EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $17.1 million, or a 7.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.8 million, or 7.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the prior year period.
Backlog
Total backlog at December 31, 2024 was $729.1 million, compared to $690.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $762.2 million at December 31, 2023. Backlog for the Marine segment was $582.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $537.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $602.5 million at December 31, 2023. Backlog for the Concrete segment was $146.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $153.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $159.7 million at December 31, 2023.
Total backlog, including awards issued subsequent to quarter end, increased almost $100 million to $977 million as of the issuance of this release compared to total backlog, including awards issued subsequent to quarter end last year, of $883 million.
Balance Sheet Update
As of December 31, 2024, current assets were $269.3 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $28.3 million. Total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2024 was $23.2 million. At the end of the quarter, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
On March 4, 2025, the Company executed Amendment No. 6 to the Loan Agreement with White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC and the Lenders party thereto. This amendment, among other things, (i) reduces term loan and revolver pricing by 50 basis-points, (ii) provides greater operational and administrative flexibility, including less restrictive financial covenants and (iii) extends the maturity date to May 15, 2028 resetting the prepayment and make-whole.
2025 Financial Guidance
The following forward-looking guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs as of March 4, 2025 and is subject to change. The following statements apply only as of the date of this disclosure and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included elsewhere in this document.
For the full year 2025, Orion currently anticipates the following:
Revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42 million to $46 million
Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.11 to $0.17
Capital expenditures in the range of $25 million to $35 million
Conference Call Details
Orion Group Holdings will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. To participate, please call (844) 481-2994 and ask for the Orion Group Holdings Conference Call. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Orion’s website at
https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com/investor/
and will be archived for replay.
About Orion Group Holdings
Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. The Company’s website is located at:
https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com
.
Backlog Definition
Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress but are not yet complete. The Company cannot guarantee that the revenue implied by its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. The typical duration of the Company’s projects ranges from three to nine months on shorter projects to multiple years on larger projects. The Company's backlog at any point in time includes both revenue it expects to realize during the next twelve-month period as well as revenue it expects to realize in future years.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the financial measures “adjusted net income/loss,” “adjusted earnings/loss per share,” “EBITDA,” "Adjusted EBITDA" and “Adjusted EBITDA margin." These measurements are “non-GAAP financial measures” under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. The non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies that use similarly titled measures. By reporting such non-GAAP financial information, the Company does not intend to give such information greater prominence than comparable GAAP financial information. Investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to and not in substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share should not be viewed as an equivalent financial measure to net income/loss or earnings/loss per share. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share exclude certain items that management believes are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. The Company believes these adjusted financial measures are a useful supplement to earnings/loss calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Orion Group Holdings defines EBITDA as net income/loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for certain items that management believes are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the period by contract revenues for the period. The GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, while the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin is operating margin, which represents operating income divided by contract revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used internally to evaluate current operating expense, operating efficiency, and operating profitability on a variable cost basis, by excluding the depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily related to capital expenditures and acquisitions, and net interest and tax expenses. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information regarding the Company's ability to meet future debt service and working capital requirements while providing an overall evaluation of the Company's financial condition. In addition, EBITDA is used internally for incentive compensation purposes. The Company includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide transparency to investors as they are commonly used by investors and others in assessing performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as a substitute for operating margin, net income, cash flows, or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.
Forward-Looking Statements
The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of which provisions the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, guidance, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding our pipeline of opportunities, financial guidance and future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning financial guidance or future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt or maintain compliance with debt covenants, and including any estimates, guidance, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include project award announcements, estimated project start dates, ramp-up of contract activity and contract options, which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward-looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. Considering these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Please refer to the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 1, 2024 which is available on its website at
www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com
or at the SEC's website at
www.sec.gov
, and filings and press releases subsequent to such Annual Report on Form 10-K (including the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K once filed) for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.
Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Margaret Boyce 310-622-8247
orn@finprofiles.com
Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Contract revenues
216,880
201,594
796,394
711,778
Costs of contract revenues
186,603
178,627
705,234
650,115
Gross profit
30,277
22,967
91,160
61,663
Selling, general and administrative expenses
21,557
17,160
82,537
69,431
Amortization of intangible assets
—
44
—
427
Gain on disposal of assets, net
(912
)
(540
)
(2,898
)
(8,455
)
Intangible asset impairment loss
—
6,890
—
6,890
Operating income (loss)
9,632
(587
)
11,521
(6,630
)
Other (expense) income:
Other income
58
49
357
641
Interest income
110
13
207
103
Interest expense
(3,045
)
(3,985
)
(13,381
)
(11,659
)
Other expense, net
(2,877
)
(3,923
)
(12,817
)
(10,915
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
6,755
(4,510
)
(1,296
)
(17,545
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1
(145
)
348
330
Net income (loss)
$
6,754
$
(4,365
)
$
(1,644
)
$
(17,875
)
Basic income (loss) per share
$
0.17
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.55
)
Diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.17
$
(0.13
)
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.55
)
Shares used to compute income (loss) per share:
Basic
38,930,587
32,528,213
34,783,256
32,346,992
Diluted
38,943,811
32,528,213
34,783,256
32,346,992
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Results of Operations
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
2024
2023
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Contract revenues
Marine segment
Public sector
$
112,433
78.1
%
$
98,275
72.7
%
Private sector
31,526
21.9
%
36,888
27.3
%
Marine segment total
$
143,959
100.0
%
$
135,163
100.0
%
Concrete segment
Public sector
$
7,982
10.9
%
$
2,635
4.0
%
Private sector
64,939
89.1
%
63,796
96.0
%
Concrete segment total
$
72,921
100.0
%
$
66,431
100.0
%
Total
$
216,880
$
201,594
Operating income (loss)
Marine segment
$
7,165
5.0
%
$
4,257
3.1
%
Concrete segment
2,467
3.4
%
(4,844
)
(7.3
)%
Total
$
9,632
$
(587
)
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Contract revenues
Marine segment
Public sector
$
403,428
77.4
%
$
292,088
73.8
%
Private sector
117,822
22.6
%
103,829
26.2
%
Marine segment total
$
521,250
100.0
%
$
395,917
100.0
%
Concrete segment
Public sector
$
28,193
10.2
%
$
20,297
6.4
%
Private sector
246,951
89.8
%
295,564
93.6
%
Concrete segment total
$
275,144
100.0
%
$
315,861
100.0
%
Total
$
796,394
$
711,778
Operating income (loss)
Marine segment
$
2,318
0.4
%
$
3,670
0.9
%
Concrete segment
9,203
3.3
%
(10,300
)
(3.3
)%
Total
$
11,521
$
(6,630
)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands except per share information)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
6,754
$
(4,365
)
$
(1,644
)
$
(17,875
)
Adjusting items and the tax effects:
Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale
—
—
—
(5,202
)
Share-based compensation
1,079
209
4,009
2,042
ERP implementation
488
568
2,129
1,378
Severance
19
683
104
809
Intangible asset impairment loss
—
6,890
—
6,890
Process improvement initiatives
589
—
982
—
Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)
(501
)
(1,921
)
(1,662
)
(1,361
)
Total adjusting items and the tax effects
1,674
6,429
5,562
4,556
Federal and state tax valuation allowances
(2,069
)
277
1,275
3,238
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
6,359
$
2,341
$
5,193
$
(10,081
)
Adjusted EPS
$
0.16
$
0.07
$
0.15
$
(0.31
)
________________________
(1)
Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations
(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
6,754
$
(4,365
)
$
(1,644
)
$
(17,875
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1
(145
)
348
330
Interest expense, net
2,935
3,972
13,174
11,556
Depreciation and amortization
5,207
6,996
22,765
23,878
EBITDA (1)
14,897
6,458
34,643
17,889
Share-based compensation
1,079
209
4,009
2,042
Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale
—
—
—
(5,202
)
ERP implementation
488
568
2,129
1,378
Severance
19
683
104
809
Intangible asset impairment loss
—
6,890
—
6,890
Process improvement initiatives
589
—
982
—
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
17,072
$
14,808
$
41,867
$
23,806
Operating income margin
4.4
%
(0.3
)%
1.5
%
(1.0
)%
Impact of depreciation and amortization
2.5
%
3.5
%
2.9
%
3.4
%
Impact of share-based compensation
0.5
%
0.1
%
0.5
%
0.3
%
Impact of net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale
—
%
—
%
—
%
(0.7
)%
Impact of ERP implementation
0.2
%
0.3
%
0.3
%
0.2
%
Impact of severance
—
%
0.3
%
—
%
0.1
%
Impact of intangible asset impairment loss
—
%
3.4
%
—
%
1.0
%
Impact of process improvement initiatives
0.3
%
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)
7.9
%
7.3
%
5.3
%
3.3
%
________________________
(1)
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment
(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)
(Unaudited)
Marine
Concrete
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating income (loss)
7,165
4,257
2,467
(4,844
)
Other income
25
49
33
—
Depreciation and amortization
4,288
5,801
919
1,195
EBITDA (1)
11,478
10,107
3,419
(3,649
)
Share-based compensation
976
175
103
34
ERP implementation
325
352
163
216
Severance
19
683
—
—
Intangible asset impairment loss
—
—
—
6,890
Process Improvement initiatives
387
—
202
—
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
13,185
$
11,317
$
3,887
$
3,491
Operating income margin
5.0
%
3.2
%
3.4
%
(7.3
)%
Impact of other income
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Impact of depreciation and amortization
3.0
%
4.3
%
1.3
%
1.8
%
Impact of share-based compensation
0.7
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
0.1
%
Impact of ERP implementation
0.2
%
0.3
%
0.2
%
0.3
%
Impact of severance
—
%
0.5
%
—
%
—
%
Impact of intangible asset impairment loss
—
%
—
%
—
%
10.4
%
Impact of process improvement initiatives
0.3
%
—
%
0.3
%
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
9.2
%
8.4
%
5.3
%
5.3
%
Marine
Concrete
Year ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating income (loss)
2,318
3,670
9,203
(10,300
)
Other income
242
641
115
—
Depreciation and amortization
18,693
18,219
4,072
5,659
EBITDA (1)
21,253
22,530
13,390
(4,641
)
Share-based compensation
3,711
1,958
298
84
Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale
—
(5,202
)
—
—
ERP implementation
1,393
766
736
612
Severance
104
721
—
88
Intangible asset impairment loss
—
—
—
6,890
Process improvement initiatives
643
—
339
—
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
27,104
$
20,773
$
14,763
$
3,033
Operating income margin
0.5
%
0.8
%
3.4
%
(3.3
)%
Impact of other income
—
%
0.2
%
—
%
—
%
Impact of depreciation and amortization
3.6
%
4.6
%
1.5
%
1.9
%
Impact of share-based compensation
0.7
%
0.5
%
0.1
%
—
%
Impact of net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale
—
%
(1.3
)%
—
%
—
%
Impact of ERP implementation
0.3
%
0.2
%
0.3
%
0.2
%
Impact of severance
—
%
0.2
%
—
%
—
%
Impact of intangible asset impairment loss
—
%
—
%
—
%
2.2
%
Impact of process improvement initiatives
0.1
%
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
5.2
%
5.2
%
5.4
%
1.0
%
________________________
(1)
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Summarized
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net income (loss)
$
6,754
$
(4,365
)
$
(1,644
)
$
(17,875
)
Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items
8,144
16,248
36,018
32,641
Cash flow from net income after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items
14,898
11,883
34,374
14,766
Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)
(1,535
)
33,796
(21,698
)
2,412
Cash flows provided by operating activities
$
13,363
$
45,679
$
12,676
$
17,178
Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities
$
(2,760
)
$
(3,221
)
$
(11,482
)
$
2,170
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities
$
(10,541
)
$
(15,401
)
$
(3,816
)
$
7,806
Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above)
$
(3,447
)
$
(2,231
)
$
(14,091
)
$
(8,909
)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year ended December 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(1,644
)
$
(17,875
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,545
18,844
Amortization of ROU operating leases
9,960
6,763
Amortization of ROU finance leases
7,220
5,034
Write-off of debt issuance costs upon debt modification
—
119
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
2,015
1,616
Deferred income taxes
(27
)
(103
)
Stock-based compensation
4,009
2,042
Gain on disposal of assets, net
(2,898
)
(8,455
)
Intangible asset impairment loss
—
6,890
Allowance for credit losses
194
(109
)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
1,892
14,129
Income tax receivable
143
(224
)
Inventory
(554
)
(729
)
Prepaid expenses and other
41
(55
)
Contract assets
(2,885
)
(37,619
)
Accounts payable
16,018
(4,507
)
Accrued liabilities
(10,920
)
11,817
Operating lease liabilities
(8,662
)
(6,807
)
Income tax payable
(63
)
48
Contract liabilities
(16,708
)
26,359
Net cash provided by operating activities
12,676
17,178
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
2,609
11,079
Purchase of property and equipment
(14,091
)
(8,909
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(11,482
)
2,170
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on credit
72,589
106,958
Payments made on borrowings on credit
(73,067
)
(104,431
)
Payments on term loan
(15,000
)
—
Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback arrangement
—
14,702
Payments on failed sale-leaseback arrangement
(5,855
)
—
Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing
—
2,397
Loan costs from Credit Agreement and prior credit facility
(393
)
(6,537
)
Payments of finance lease liabilities
(8,929
)
(4,791
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
26,421
—
Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation
(479
)
(492
)
Exercises of stock options
897
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(3,816
)
7,806
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,622
)
27,154
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
30,938
3,784
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
28,316
$
30,938
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
28,316
$
30,938
Accounts receivable:
Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $555 and $361, respectively
106,304
101,229
Retainage
35,633
42,044
Income taxes receivable
483
626
Other current
3,127
3,864
Inventory
1,974
2,699
Contract assets
84,407
81,522
Prepaid expenses and other
9,084
8,894
Total current assets
269,328
271,816
Property and equipment, net of depreciation
86,098
87,834
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization
27,101
25,696
Financing lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization
25,806
23,602
Inventory, non-current
7,640
6,361
Deferred income tax asset
17
26
Other non-current
1,327
1,558
Total assets
$
417,317
$
416,893
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current debt, net of issuance costs
$
426
$
13,453
Accounts payable:
Trade
97,139
80,294
Retainage
1,310
2,527
Accrued liabilities
26,294
37,074
Income taxes payable
507
570
Contract liabilities
47,371
64,079
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
7,546
9,254
Current portion of financing lease liabilities
10,580
8,665
Total current liabilities
191,173
215,916
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
22,751
23,740
Operating lease liabilities
20,837
16,632
Financing lease liabilities
11,346
13,746
Other long-term liabilities
20,503
25,320
Deferred income tax liability
28
64
Total liabilities
266,638
295,418
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock -- $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 39,681,597 and 33,260,011 issued; 38,970,366 and 32,548,780 outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
397
333
Treasury stock, 711,231 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
(6,540
)
(6,540
)
Additional paid-in capital
220,513
189,729
Retained loss
(63,691
)
(62,047
)
Total stockholders’ equity
150,679
121,475
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
417,317
$
416,893
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Guidance – Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ending
December 31, 2025
Low
High
Net (loss) income
$
(2,226
)
$
1,533
Income tax benefit
(291
)
(50
)
Interest expense, net
9,815
9,815
Depreciation and amortization
25,613
25,613
EBITDA (1)
32,911
36,911
Share-based compensation
7,604
7,604
ERP implementation
1,485
1,485
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
42,000
$
46,000
________________________
(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation and ERP implementation.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Guidance – Adjusted EPS Reconciliation
(In thousands except per share information)
(Unaudited)
Year Ending
December 31, 2025
Low
High
Net (loss) income
$
(2,226
)
$
1,533
Adjusting items and the tax effects:
Share-based compensation
7,604
7,604
ERP implementation
1,485
1,485
Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)
(2,090
)
(2,090
)
Total adjusting items and the tax effects
6,999
6,999
Federal and state tax valuation allowances
(471
)
(1,632
)
Adjusted net (loss) income
$
4,302
$
6,900
Adjusted EPS
$
0.11
$
0.17
________________________
(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.
