Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability

March 04, 2025 — 04:12 pm EST

Orion Group Holdings reports Q4 2024 revenues of $216.9 million, with net income of $6.8 million and strong future projections.

Quiver AI Summary

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, indicating significant improvements in revenue and profitability. For Q4 2024, contract revenues rose 7.6% year-over-year to $216.9 million, with a net income of $6.8 million, up from a loss of $4.4 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 15.3% to $17.1 million. For the whole year, revenues increased by 11.9% to $796.4 million, and the company reported an adjusted net income of $5.2 million, compared to a loss in the prior year. CEO Travis Boone highlighted the company's strategic focus on profitable growth and their substantial project pipeline, estimating 2025 revenues to surpass those of 2024. Orion also announced recent contract awards totaling nearly $250 million and emphasized ongoing investments aimed at capturing new opportunities while expanding margins.

Potential Positives

  • Contract revenues for the fourth quarter increased by 7.6% year-over-year, reflecting strong demand and business growth.
  • GAAP net income turned positive at $6.8 million, showing a significant turnaround from a net loss of $4.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 15.3% to $17.1 million compared to the prior year, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • The company reported a total contracted backlog of $977.3 million, representing a nearly $100 million increase from the previous year, signaling strong future revenue potential.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite achieving increased contract revenues, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million for the full year 2024, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving consistent profitability.
  • Administrative expenses (SG&A) increased as a percentage of total revenues from the previous year, which may signal inefficiencies or over-expansion.
  • The backlog decreased from $762.2 million at the end of 2023 to $729.1 million by December 31, 2024, despite some recent contract awards, which could imply challenges in securing new long-term projects.

FAQ

What financial results did Orion Group Holdings report for Q4 2024?

Orion Group reported Q4 2024 contract revenues of $216.9 million, a 7.6% increase, and a GAAP net income of $6.8 million.

How did adjusted EBITDA perform in 2024?

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 75.9% to $41.9 million for 2024 compared to the previous year.

What is Orion Group's guidance for 2025?

The company anticipates 2025 revenues between $800 million to $850 million and adjusted EBITDA of $42 million to $46 million.

What changes were made to Orion Group's debt agreement?

Orion executed Amendment No. 6 to reduce loan pricing by 50 basis points and extend the maturity date to May 15, 2028.

What is the current contracted backlog for Orion Group Holdings?

The total contracted backlog for Orion as of March 2025 is approximately $977.3 million, including recent awards.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


HOUSTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.




Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2024:




  • Contract revenues increased 7.6% to $216.9 million versus the prior year period


  • GAAP net income of $6.8 million or $0.17 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.4 million or a loss of $0.13 per diluted share year-over-year


  • Adjusted net income of $6.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share versus Adjusted net income of $2.3 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the fourth quarter last year


  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.3% to $17.1 million compared to the prior year period


  • Cash flow from operations of $13.4 million


  • Contracted backlog, including awards subsequent to quarter end, totaled $977.3 million




Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2024:




  • Contract revenues increased 11.9% to $796.4 million versus the prior year


  • GAAP net loss of $1.6 million or a loss of $0.05 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $17.9 million or a loss of $0.55 per diluted share last year


  • Adjusted net income of $5.2 million or $0.15 per diluted share versus an Adjusted net loss of $10.1 million or a loss of $0.31 per diluted share last year


  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 75.9% to $41.9 million compared to $23.8 million for the prior year


  • Cash flow from operations of $12.7 million compared to $17.2 million for the prior year






See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.




Management Commentary



“2024 ended on a high note with our team delivering improved performance through the disciplined execution of our strategic objectives. We remain focused on smart, profitable revenue growth and better earnings. For the full year, revenue was up almost 12% to $796.4 million, gross profit improved 48% to $91 million, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 76%,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings.



“We did what we said we would do and we have built a cohesive organization that is focused on winning high-value, long-term projects with the right pricing to drive improved profitability. In Marine, our opportunity continues to be immense, and we have a growing pipeline in the Atlantic and Gulf regions as well as the Department of Defense work in the Pacific. Orion Concrete is a great turnaround story and our outstanding work is being recognized by Tier-one general contractors, who trust our team to deliver their projects successfully. With these partners, we are expanding both in scope and geography, ranging from 35 data centers in several states to Costco’s largest distribution center in Florida.”



“Through our high-quality work and commitment to safety, we have strengthened our reputation in our markets, and we are attracting new clients and partners, as well as deepening our longstanding relationships. Our recent contract awards reflect the value of building these strong and enduring relationships. So far in the first quarter of 2025, we have been successful in winning almost $250 million of new contract awards. We have a disciplined approach to winning projects that reflects our value.”



“In 2025, we are focused on continuing to make investments that will help us capture key opportunities within our pipeline, which now sits at approximately $16 billion. Given Marine’s longer lead times on large projects in our backlog, we expect 2025 revenue to be slightly higher than 2024 revenue. While strategically investing in future opportunities, we are focused on continued progress expanding margins in 2025 and building our backlog. We see 2026 as a year of transformational growth.”




Fourth Quarter 2024 Results



Contract revenues of $216.9 million increased $15.3 million or 7.6% from $201.6 million in the fourth quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in revenue in both the Marine and Concrete segments.



Gross profit increased to $30.3 million or 14.0% of revenue, up from $23.0 million or 11.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increases in gross profit dollars and margin were primarily driven by improved performance of projects in both segments stemming from higher-quality projects and improved execution.



Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $21.6 million, up from $17.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses increased to 9.9% from 8.5%. The increases in SG&A dollars and percentage reflect an increase in the fourth quarter of 2024 in compensation expense, business development spending and legal expenses.



Net income for the fourth quarter was $6.8 million ($0.17 per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $4.4 million ($0.13 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Fourth quarter 2024 net income included $0.4 million ($0.01 diluted loss per share) of non-recurring items. Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $6.4 million ($0.16 diluted income per share).



EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $14.9 million, resulting in a 6.9% EBITDA margin, as compared to EBITDA of $6.5 million, resulting in a 3.2% EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $17.1 million, or a 7.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.8 million, or 7.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the prior year period.




Backlog



Total backlog at December 31, 2024 was $729.1 million, compared to $690.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $762.2 million at December 31, 2023. Backlog for the Marine segment was $582.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $537.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $602.5 million at December 31, 2023. Backlog for the Concrete segment was $146.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $153.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $159.7 million at December 31, 2023.



Total backlog, including awards issued subsequent to quarter end, increased almost $100 million to $977 million as of the issuance of this release compared to total backlog, including awards issued subsequent to quarter end last year, of $883 million.




Balance Sheet Update



As of December 31, 2024, current assets were $269.3 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $28.3 million. Total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2024 was $23.2 million. At the end of the quarter, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.



On March 4, 2025, the Company executed Amendment No. 6 to the Loan Agreement with White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC and the Lenders party thereto. This amendment, among other things, (i) reduces term loan and revolver pricing by 50 basis-points, (ii) provides greater operational and administrative flexibility, including less restrictive financial covenants and (iii) extends the maturity date to May 15, 2028 resetting the prepayment and make-whole.




2025 Financial Guidance



The following forward-looking guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs as of March 4, 2025 and is subject to change. The following statements apply only as of the date of this disclosure and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included elsewhere in this document.



For the full year 2025, Orion currently anticipates the following:




  • Revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million


  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42 million to $46 million


  • Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.11 to $0.17


  • Capital expenditures in the range of $25 million to $35 million




Conference Call Details



Orion Group Holdings will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. To participate, please call (844) 481-2994 and ask for the Orion Group Holdings Conference Call. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Orion’s website at

https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com/investor/

and will be archived for replay.




About Orion Group Holdings



Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. The Company’s website is located at:

https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com

.




Backlog Definition



Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress but are not yet complete. The Company cannot guarantee that the revenue implied by its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. The typical duration of the Company’s projects ranges from three to nine months on shorter projects to multiple years on larger projects. The Company's backlog at any point in time includes both revenue it expects to realize during the next twelve-month period as well as revenue it expects to realize in future years.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release includes the financial measures “adjusted net income/loss,” “adjusted earnings/loss per share,” “EBITDA,” "Adjusted EBITDA" and “Adjusted EBITDA margin."  These measurements are “non-GAAP financial measures” under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. The non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies that use similarly titled measures. By reporting such non-GAAP financial information, the Company does not intend to give such information greater prominence than comparable GAAP financial information. Investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to and not in substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share should not be viewed as an equivalent financial measure to net income/loss or earnings/loss per share. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share exclude certain items that management believes are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. The Company believes these adjusted financial measures are a useful supplement to earnings/loss calculated in accordance with GAAP.



Orion Group Holdings defines EBITDA as net income/loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for certain items that management believes are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the period by contract revenues for the period. The GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, while the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin is operating margin, which represents operating income divided by contract revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used internally to evaluate current operating expense, operating efficiency, and operating profitability on a variable cost basis, by excluding the depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily related to capital expenditures and acquisitions, and net interest and tax expenses. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information regarding the Company's ability to meet future debt service and working capital requirements while providing an overall evaluation of the Company's financial condition. In addition, EBITDA is used internally for incentive compensation purposes. The Company includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide transparency to investors as they are commonly used by investors and others in assessing performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as a substitute for operating margin, net income, cash flows, or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.




Forward-Looking Statements



The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of which provisions the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, guidance, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding our pipeline of opportunities, financial guidance and future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning financial guidance or future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt or maintain compliance with debt covenants, and including any estimates, guidance, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include project award announcements, estimated project start dates, ramp-up of contract activity and contract options, which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward-looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. Considering these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.



Please refer to the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 1, 2024 which is available on its website at


www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com


or at the SEC's website at


www.sec.gov


, and filings and press releases subsequent to such Annual Report on Form 10-K (including the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K once filed) for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.




Contacts:



Financial Profiles, Inc.


Margaret Boyce 310-622-8247



orn@finprofiles.com



Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc.












Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations




(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)




(Unaudited)















Three months ended


Year ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024





2023





2024





2023

Contract revenues

216,880



201,594



796,394



711,778

Costs of contract revenues

186,603



178,627



705,234



650,115

Gross profit

30,277



22,967



91,160



61,663

Selling, general and administrative expenses

21,557



17,160



82,537



69,431

Amortization of intangible assets






44








427

Gain on disposal of assets, net

(912
)


(540
)


(2,898
)


(8,455
)

Intangible asset impairment loss






6,890








6,890

Operating income (loss)

9,632



(587
)


11,521



(6,630
)

Other (expense) income:











Other income

58



49



357



641

Interest income

110



13



207



103

Interest expense

(3,045
)


(3,985
)


(13,381
)


(11,659
)

Other expense, net

(2,877
)


(3,923
)


(12,817
)


(10,915
)

Income (loss) before income taxes

6,755



(4,510
)


(1,296
)


(17,545
)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1



(145
)


348



330

Net income (loss)
$
6,754


$
(4,365
)

$
(1,644
)

$
(17,875
)













Basic income (loss) per share
$
0.17


$
(0.13
)

$
(0.05
)

$
(0.55
)

Diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.17


$
(0.13
)

$
(0.05
)

$
(0.55
)

Shares used to compute income (loss) per share:











Basic

38,930,587



32,528,213



34,783,256



32,346,992

Diluted

38,943,811



32,528,213



34,783,256



32,346,992

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Selected Results of Operations




(In Thousands)




(Unaudited)















Three months ended December 31,



2024



2023



Amount


Percent



Amount


Percent



(dollar amounts in thousands)



Contract revenues











Marine segment











Public sector
$
112,433

78.1
%

$
98,275


72.7
%

Private sector

31,526

21.9
%


36,888


27.3
%

Marine segment total
$
143,959

100.0
%

$
135,163


100.0
%

Concrete segment











Public sector
$
7,982

10.9
%

$
2,635


4.0
%

Private sector

64,939

89.1
%


63,796


96.0
%

Concrete segment total
$
72,921

100.0
%

$
66,431


100.0
%

Total
$
216,880




$
201,594

















Operating income (loss)











Marine segment
$
7,165

5.0
%

$
4,257


3.1
%

Concrete segment

2,467

3.4
%


(4,844
)

(7.3
)%

Total
$
9,632




$
(587
)

















Year ended December 31,



2024



2023



Amount


Percent



Amount


Percent



(dollar amounts in thousands)



Contract revenues











Marine segment











Public sector
$
403,428

77.4
%

$
292,088


73.8
%

Private sector

117,822

22.6
%


103,829


26.2
%

Marine segment total
$
521,250

100.0
%

$
395,917


100.0
%

Concrete segment











Public sector
$
28,193

10.2
%

$
20,297


6.4
%

Private sector

246,951

89.8
%


295,564


93.6
%

Concrete segment total
$
275,144

100.0
%

$
315,861


100.0
%

Total
$
796,394




$
711,778

















Operating income (loss)











Marine segment
$
2,318

0.4
%

$
3,670


0.9
%

Concrete segment

9,203

3.3
%


(10,300
)

(3.3
)%

Total
$
11,521




$
(6,630
)


























































































































































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss)




(In thousands except per share information)




(Unaudited)















Three months ended


Year ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024





2023





2024





2023


Net income (loss)
$
6,754


$
(4,365
)

$
(1,644
)

$
(17,875
)

Adjusting items and the tax effects:











Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale
















(5,202
)

Share-based compensation

1,079



209



4,009



2,042


ERP implementation

488



568



2,129



1,378


Severance

19



683



104



809


Intangible asset impairment loss






6,890








6,890


Process improvement initiatives

589








982







Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)

(501
)


(1,921
)


(1,662
)


(1,361
)

Total adjusting items and the tax effects

1,674



6,429



5,562



4,556


Federal and state tax valuation allowances

(2,069
)


277



1,275



3,238


Adjusted net income (loss)
$
6,359


$
2,341


$
5,193


$
(10,081
)

Adjusted EPS
$
0.16


$
0.07


$
0.15


$
(0.31
)


________________________












(1)
Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations




(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)




(Unaudited)
















Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2024





2023





2024





2023


Net income (loss)
$
6,754


$
(4,365
)

$
(1,644
)

$
(17,875
)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1



(145
)


348



330


Interest expense, net

2,935



3,972



13,174



11,556


Depreciation and amortization

5,207



6,996



22,765



23,878


EBITDA (1)

14,897



6,458



34,643



17,889


Share-based compensation

1,079



209



4,009



2,042


Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale
















(5,202
)

ERP implementation

488



568



2,129



1,378


Severance

19



683



104



809


Intangible asset impairment loss






6,890








6,890


Process improvement initiatives

589








982







Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
17,072


$
14,808


$
41,867


$
23,806


Operating income margin

4.4
%


(0.3
)%


1.5
%


(1.0
)%

Impact of depreciation and amortization

2.5
%


3.5
%


2.9
%


3.4
%

Impact of share-based compensation

0.5
%


0.1
%


0.5
%


0.3
%

Impact of net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale



%




%




%


(0.7
)%

Impact of ERP implementation

0.2
%


0.3
%


0.3
%


0.2
%

Impact of severance



%


0.3
%




%


0.1
%

Impact of intangible asset impairment loss



%


3.4
%




%


1.0
%

Impact of process improvement initiatives

0.3
%




%


0.1
%




%

Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)

7.9
%


7.3
%


5.3
%


3.3
%


________________________
















(1)
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

(2)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment




(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)




(Unaudited)

















Marine


Concrete



Three months ended


Three months ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024





2023



2024





2023


Operating income (loss)

7,165



4,257



2,467



(4,844
)

Other income

25



49



33







Depreciation and amortization

4,288



5,801



919



1,195


EBITDA (1)

11,478



10,107



3,419



(3,649
)

Share-based compensation

976



175



103



34


ERP implementation

325



352



163



216


Severance

19



683












Intangible asset impairment loss
















6,890


Process Improvement initiatives

387








202







Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
13,185


$
11,317


$
3,887


$
3,491


Operating income margin

5.0
%


3.2
%


3.4
%


(7.3
)%

Impact of other income



%




%




%




%

Impact of depreciation and amortization

3.0
%


4.3
%


1.3
%


1.8
%

Impact of share-based compensation

0.7
%


0.1
%


0.1
%


0.1
%

Impact of ERP implementation

0.2
%


0.3
%


0.2
%


0.3
%

Impact of severance



%


0.5
%




%




%

Impact of intangible asset impairment loss



%




%




%


10.4
%

Impact of process improvement initiatives

0.3
%




%


0.3
%




%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

9.2
%


8.4
%


5.3
%


5.3
%


















Marine


Concrete



Year ended


Year ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024





2023



2024





2023


Operating income (loss)

2,318



3,670



9,203



(10,300
)

Other income

242



641



115







Depreciation and amortization

18,693



18,219



4,072



5,659


EBITDA (1)

21,253



22,530



13,390



(4,641
)

Share-based compensation

3,711



1,958



298



84


Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale






(5,202
)











ERP implementation

1,393



766



736



612


Severance

104



721








88


Intangible asset impairment loss
















6,890


Process improvement initiatives

643








339







Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
27,104


$
20,773


$
14,763


$
3,033


Operating income margin

0.5
%


0.8
%


3.4
%


(3.3
)%

Impact of other income



%


0.2
%




%




%

Impact of depreciation and amortization

3.6
%


4.6
%


1.5
%


1.9
%

Impact of share-based compensation

0.7
%


0.5
%


0.1
%




%

Impact of net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale



%


(1.3
)%




%




%

Impact of ERP implementation

0.3
%


0.2
%


0.3
%


0.2
%

Impact of severance



%


0.2
%




%




%

Impact of intangible asset impairment loss



%




%




%


2.2
%

Impact of process improvement initiatives

0.1
%




%


0.1
%




%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

5.2
%


5.2
%


5.4
%


1.0
%


________________________
















(1)
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

(2)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.



































































































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Summarized




(In Thousands)




(Unaudited)
















Three months ended


Year ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024





2023





2024





2023




Net income (loss)
$
6,754


$
(4,365
)

$
(1,644
)

$
(17,875
)

Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items

8,144



16,248



36,018



32,641


Cash flow from net income after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items

14,898



11,883



34,374



14,766


Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)

(1,535
)


33,796



(21,698
)


2,412


Cash flows provided by operating activities
$
13,363


$
45,679


$
12,676


$
17,178


Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities
$
(2,760
)

$
(3,221
)

$
(11,482
)

$
2,170


Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities
$
(10,541
)

$
(15,401
)

$
(3,816
)

$
7,806















Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above)
$
(3,447
)

$
(2,231
)

$
(14,091
)

$
(8,909
)























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(In Thousands)




(Unaudited)









Year ended December 31,



2024





2023

Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss
$
(1,644
)

$
(17,875
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

15,545



18,844

Amortization of ROU operating leases

9,960



6,763

Amortization of ROU finance leases

7,220



5,034

Write-off of debt issuance costs upon debt modification






119

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

2,015



1,616

Deferred income taxes

(27
)


(103
)

Stock-based compensation

4,009



2,042

Gain on disposal of assets, net

(2,898
)


(8,455
)

Intangible asset impairment loss






6,890

Allowance for credit losses

194



(109
)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

1,892



14,129

Income tax receivable

143



(224
)

Inventory

(554
)


(729
)

Prepaid expenses and other

41



(55
)

Contract assets

(2,885
)


(37,619
)

Accounts payable

16,018



(4,507
)

Accrued liabilities

(10,920
)


11,817

Operating lease liabilities

(8,662
)


(6,807
)

Income tax payable

(63
)


48

Contract liabilities

(16,708
)


26,359

Net cash provided by operating activities

12,676



17,178

Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

2,609



11,079

Purchase of property and equipment

(14,091
)


(8,909
)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(11,482
)


2,170

Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on credit

72,589



106,958

Payments made on borrowings on credit

(73,067
)


(104,431
)

Payments on term loan

(15,000
)





Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback arrangement






14,702

Payments on failed sale-leaseback arrangement

(5,855
)





Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing






2,397

Loan costs from Credit Agreement and prior credit facility

(393
)


(6,537
)

Payments of finance lease liabilities

(8,929
)


(4,791
)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

26,421






Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation

(479
)


(492
)

Exercises of stock options

897






Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(3,816
)


7,806

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,622
)


27,154

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

30,938



3,784

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
28,316


$
30,938






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)









December 31,




December 31,



2024



2023


(Unaudited)









Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents
$
28,316


$
30,938

Accounts receivable:





Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $555 and $361, respectively

106,304



101,229

Retainage

35,633



42,044

Income taxes receivable

483



626

Other current

3,127



3,864

Inventory

1,974



2,699

Contract assets

84,407



81,522

Prepaid expenses and other

9,084



8,894

Total current assets

269,328



271,816

Property and equipment, net of depreciation

86,098



87,834

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization

27,101



25,696

Financing lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization

25,806



23,602

Inventory, non-current

7,640



6,361

Deferred income tax asset

17



26

Other non-current

1,327



1,558

Total assets
$
417,317


$
416,893


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current debt, net of issuance costs
$
426


$
13,453

Accounts payable:





Trade

97,139



80,294

Retainage

1,310



2,527

Accrued liabilities

26,294



37,074

Income taxes payable

507



570

Contract liabilities

47,371



64,079

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

7,546



9,254

Current portion of financing lease liabilities

10,580



8,665

Total current liabilities

191,173



215,916

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

22,751



23,740

Operating lease liabilities

20,837



16,632

Financing lease liabilities

11,346



13,746

Other long-term liabilities

20,503



25,320

Deferred income tax liability

28



64

Total liabilities

266,638



295,418

Stockholders’ equity:





Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued









Common stock -- $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 39,681,597 and 33,260,011 issued; 38,970,366 and 32,548,780 outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

397



333

Treasury stock, 711,231 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

(6,540
)


(6,540
)

Additional paid-in capital

220,513



189,729

Retained loss

(63,691
)


(62,047
)

Total stockholders’ equity

150,679



121,475

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
417,317


$
416,893



































































































































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Guidance – Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation




(In Thousands)




(Unaudited)









Year Ending



December 31, 2025




Low



High

Net (loss) income
$
(2,226
)

$
1,533

Income tax benefit

(291
)


(50
)

Interest expense, net

9,815



9,815

Depreciation and amortization

25,613



25,613

EBITDA (1)

32,911



36,911

Share-based compensation

7,604



7,604

ERP implementation

1,485



1,485

Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
42,000


$
46,000







________________________


(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.


(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation and ERP implementation.








Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries




Guidance – Adjusted EPS Reconciliation




(In thousands except per share information)




(Unaudited)









Year Ending



December 31, 2025




Low



High

Net (loss) income
$
(2,226
)

$
1,533

Adjusting items and the tax effects:





Share-based compensation

7,604



7,604

ERP implementation

1,485



1,485

Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)

(2,090
)


(2,090
)

Total adjusting items and the tax effects

6,999



6,999

Federal and state tax valuation allowances

(471
)


(1,632
)

Adjusted net (loss) income
$
4,302


$
6,900

Adjusted EPS
$
0.11


$
0.17









________________________


(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.






