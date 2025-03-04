Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability

Orion Group Holdings reports Q4 2024 revenues of $216.9 million, with net income of $6.8 million and strong future projections.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, indicating significant improvements in revenue and profitability. For Q4 2024, contract revenues rose 7.6% year-over-year to $216.9 million, with a net income of $6.8 million, up from a loss of $4.4 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 15.3% to $17.1 million. For the whole year, revenues increased by 11.9% to $796.4 million, and the company reported an adjusted net income of $5.2 million, compared to a loss in the prior year. CEO Travis Boone highlighted the company's strategic focus on profitable growth and their substantial project pipeline, estimating 2025 revenues to surpass those of 2024. Orion also announced recent contract awards totaling nearly $250 million and emphasized ongoing investments aimed at capturing new opportunities while expanding margins.

Contract revenues for the fourth quarter increased by 7.6% year-over-year, reflecting strong demand and business growth.

GAAP net income turned positive at $6.8 million, showing a significant turnaround from a net loss of $4.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 15.3% to $17.1 million compared to the prior year, indicating improved operational efficiency.

The company reported a total contracted backlog of $977.3 million, representing a nearly $100 million increase from the previous year, signaling strong future revenue potential.

Despite achieving increased contract revenues, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million for the full year 2024, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving consistent profitability.

Administrative expenses (SG&A) increased as a percentage of total revenues from the previous year, which may signal inefficiencies or over-expansion.

The backlog decreased from $762.2 million at the end of 2023 to $729.1 million by December 31, 2024, despite some recent contract awards, which could imply challenges in securing new long-term projects.

What financial results did Orion Group Holdings report for Q4 2024?

Orion Group reported Q4 2024 contract revenues of $216.9 million, a 7.6% increase, and a GAAP net income of $6.8 million.

How did adjusted EBITDA perform in 2024?

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 75.9% to $41.9 million for 2024 compared to the previous year.

What is Orion Group's guidance for 2025?

The company anticipates 2025 revenues between $800 million to $850 million and adjusted EBITDA of $42 million to $46 million.

What changes were made to Orion Group's debt agreement?

Orion executed Amendment No. 6 to reduce loan pricing by 50 basis points and extend the maturity date to May 15, 2028.

What is the current contracted backlog for Orion Group Holdings?

The total contracted backlog for Orion as of March 2025 is approximately $977.3 million, including recent awards.

Full Release



HOUSTON, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2024:









Contract revenues increased 7.6% to $216.9 million versus the prior year period



GAAP net income of $6.8 million or $0.17 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.4 million or a loss of $0.13 per diluted share year-over-year



Adjusted net income of $6.4 million or $0.16 per diluted share versus Adjusted net income of $2.3 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the fourth quarter last year



Adjusted EBITDA increased 15.3% to $17.1 million compared to the prior year period



Cash flow from operations of $13.4 million



Contracted backlog, including awards subsequent to quarter end, totaled $977.3 million









Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2024:









Contract revenues increased 11.9% to $796.4 million versus the prior year



GAAP net loss of $1.6 million or a loss of $0.05 per diluted share compared to a GAAP net loss of $17.9 million or a loss of $0.55 per diluted share last year



Adjusted net income of $5.2 million or $0.15 per diluted share versus an Adjusted net loss of $10.1 million or a loss of $0.31 per diluted share last year



Adjusted EBITDA increased 75.9% to $41.9 million compared to $23.8 million for the prior year



Cash flow from operations of $12.7 million compared to $17.2 million for the prior year













See definitions and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures elsewhere in this release.









Management Commentary







“2024 ended on a high note with our team delivering improved performance through the disciplined execution of our strategic objectives. We remain focused on smart, profitable revenue growth and better earnings. For the full year, revenue was up almost 12% to $796.4 million, gross profit improved 48% to $91 million, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 76%,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings.





“We did what we said we would do and we have built a cohesive organization that is focused on winning high-value, long-term projects with the right pricing to drive improved profitability. In Marine, our opportunity continues to be immense, and we have a growing pipeline in the Atlantic and Gulf regions as well as the Department of Defense work in the Pacific. Orion Concrete is a great turnaround story and our outstanding work is being recognized by Tier-one general contractors, who trust our team to deliver their projects successfully. With these partners, we are expanding both in scope and geography, ranging from 35 data centers in several states to Costco’s largest distribution center in Florida.”





“Through our high-quality work and commitment to safety, we have strengthened our reputation in our markets, and we are attracting new clients and partners, as well as deepening our longstanding relationships. Our recent contract awards reflect the value of building these strong and enduring relationships. So far in the first quarter of 2025, we have been successful in winning almost $250 million of new contract awards. We have a disciplined approach to winning projects that reflects our value.”





“In 2025, we are focused on continuing to make investments that will help us capture key opportunities within our pipeline, which now sits at approximately $16 billion. Given Marine’s longer lead times on large projects in our backlog, we expect 2025 revenue to be slightly higher than 2024 revenue. While strategically investing in future opportunities, we are focused on continued progress expanding margins in 2025 and building our backlog. We see 2026 as a year of transformational growth.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Results







Contract revenues of $216.9 million increased $15.3 million or 7.6% from $201.6 million in the fourth quarter last year, primarily due to an increase in revenue in both the Marine and Concrete segments.





Gross profit increased to $30.3 million or 14.0% of revenue, up from $23.0 million or 11.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increases in gross profit dollars and margin were primarily driven by improved performance of projects in both segments stemming from higher-quality projects and improved execution.





Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $21.6 million, up from $17.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses increased to 9.9% from 8.5%. The increases in SG&A dollars and percentage reflect an increase in the fourth quarter of 2024 in compensation expense, business development spending and legal expenses.





Net income for the fourth quarter was $6.8 million ($0.17 per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $4.4 million ($0.13 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Fourth quarter 2024 net income included $0.4 million ($0.01 diluted loss per share) of non-recurring items. Fourth quarter 2024 adjusted net income was $6.4 million ($0.16 diluted income per share).





EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $14.9 million, resulting in a 6.9% EBITDA margin, as compared to EBITDA of $6.5 million, resulting in a 3.2% EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $17.1 million, or a 7.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $14.8 million, or 7.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the prior year period.







Backlog







Total backlog at December 31, 2024 was $729.1 million, compared to $690.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $762.2 million at December 31, 2023. Backlog for the Marine segment was $582.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $537.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $602.5 million at December 31, 2023. Backlog for the Concrete segment was $146.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $153.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $159.7 million at December 31, 2023.





Total backlog, including awards issued subsequent to quarter end, increased almost $100 million to $977 million as of the issuance of this release compared to total backlog, including awards issued subsequent to quarter end last year, of $883 million.







Balance Sheet Update







As of December 31, 2024, current assets were $269.3 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $28.3 million. Total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2024 was $23.2 million. At the end of the quarter, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.





On March 4, 2025, the Company executed Amendment No. 6 to the Loan Agreement with White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC and the Lenders party thereto. This amendment, among other things, (i) reduces term loan and revolver pricing by 50 basis-points, (ii) provides greater operational and administrative flexibility, including less restrictive financial covenants and (iii) extends the maturity date to May 15, 2028 resetting the prepayment and make-whole.







2025 Financial Guidance







The following forward-looking guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs as of March 4, 2025 and is subject to change. The following statements apply only as of the date of this disclosure and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included elsewhere in this document.





For the full year 2025, Orion currently anticipates the following:







Revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million



Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42 million to $46 million



Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.11 to $0.17



Capital expenditures in the range of $25 million to $35 million









Conference Call Details







Orion Group Holdings will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. To participate, please call (844) 481-2994 and ask for the Orion Group Holdings Conference Call. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Orion’s website at



https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com/investor/



and will be archived for replay.







About Orion Group Holdings







Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. The Company’s website is located at:



https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com



.







Backlog Definition







Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress but are not yet complete. The Company cannot guarantee that the revenue implied by its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. The typical duration of the Company’s projects ranges from three to nine months on shorter projects to multiple years on larger projects. The Company's backlog at any point in time includes both revenue it expects to realize during the next twelve-month period as well as revenue it expects to realize in future years.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release includes the financial measures “adjusted net income/loss,” “adjusted earnings/loss per share,” “EBITDA,” "Adjusted EBITDA" and “Adjusted EBITDA margin." These measurements are “non-GAAP financial measures” under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. The non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies that use similarly titled measures. By reporting such non-GAAP financial information, the Company does not intend to give such information greater prominence than comparable GAAP financial information. Investors are urged to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to and not in substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share should not be viewed as an equivalent financial measure to net income/loss or earnings/loss per share. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share exclude certain items that management believes are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. The Company believes these adjusted financial measures are a useful supplement to earnings/loss calculated in accordance with GAAP.





Orion Group Holdings defines EBITDA as net income/loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for certain items that management believes are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the period by contract revenues for the period. The GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, while the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin is operating margin, which represents operating income divided by contract revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used internally to evaluate current operating expense, operating efficiency, and operating profitability on a variable cost basis, by excluding the depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily related to capital expenditures and acquisitions, and net interest and tax expenses. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information regarding the Company's ability to meet future debt service and working capital requirements while providing an overall evaluation of the Company's financial condition. In addition, EBITDA is used internally for incentive compensation purposes. The Company includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide transparency to investors as they are commonly used by investors and others in assessing performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as a substitute for operating margin, net income, cash flows, or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.







Forward-Looking Statements







The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of which provisions the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, guidance, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding our pipeline of opportunities, financial guidance and future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning financial guidance or future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt or maintain compliance with debt covenants, and including any estimates, guidance, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include project award announcements, estimated project start dates, ramp-up of contract activity and contract options, which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward-looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. Considering these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.





Please refer to the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 1, 2024 which is available on its website at





www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com





or at the SEC's website at





www.sec.gov





, and filings and press releases subsequent to such Annual Report on Form 10-K (including the Company’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K once filed) for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.







Contacts:







Financial Profiles, Inc.





Margaret Boyce 310-622-8247







orn@finprofiles.com







Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc.































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)









(Unaudited)





































































Three months ended













Year ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Contract revenues









216,880

















201,594

















796,394

















711,778













Costs of contract revenues









186,603

















178,627

















705,234

















650,115













Gross profit









30,277

















22,967

















91,160

















61,663













Selling, general and administrative expenses









21,557

















17,160

















82,537

















69,431













Amortization of intangible assets









—

















44

















—

















427













Gain on disposal of assets, net









(912





)













(540





)













(2,898





)













(8,455





)









Intangible asset impairment loss









—

















6,890

















—

















6,890













Operating income (loss)









9,632

















(587





)













11,521

















(6,630





)









Other (expense) income:





















































Other income









58

















49

















357

















641













Interest income









110

















13

















207

















103













Interest expense









(3,045





)













(3,985





)













(13,381





)













(11,659





)









Other expense, net









(2,877





)













(3,923





)













(12,817





)













(10,915





)









Income (loss) before income taxes









6,755

















(4,510





)













(1,296





)













(17,545





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









1

















(145





)













348

















330













Net income (loss)





$





6,754













$





(4,365





)









$





(1,644





)









$





(17,875





)





























































Basic income (loss) per share





$





0.17













$





(0.13





)









$





(0.05





)









$





(0.55





)









Diluted income (loss) per share





$





0.17













$





(0.13





)









$





(0.05





)









$





(0.55





)









Shares used to compute income (loss) per share:





















































Basic









38,930,587

















32,528,213

















34,783,256

















32,346,992













Diluted









38,943,811

















32,528,213

















34,783,256

















32,346,992























































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Selected Results of Operations









(In Thousands)









(Unaudited)





































































Three months ended December 31,





















2024

















2023





















Amount













Percent

















Amount













Percent





















(dollar amounts in thousands)





















Contract revenues























































Marine segment





















































Public sector





$





112,433









78.1





%









$





98,275













72.7





%









Private sector









31,526









21.9





%













36,888













27.3





%









Marine segment total





$





143,959









100.0





%









$





135,163













100.0





%









Concrete segment





















































Public sector





$





7,982









10.9





%









$





2,635













4.0





%









Private sector









64,939









89.1





%













63,796













96.0





%









Concrete segment total





$





72,921









100.0





%









$





66,431













100.0





%









Total





$





216,880





















$





201,594















































































Operating income (loss)























































Marine segment





$





7,165









5.0





%









$





4,257













3.1





%









Concrete segment









2,467









3.4





%













(4,844





)









(7.3





)%









Total





$





9,632





















$





(587





)















































































Year ended December 31,

























2024

















2023





















Amount













Percent

















Amount













Percent





















(dollar amounts in thousands)





















Contract revenues























































Marine segment





















































Public sector





$





403,428









77.4





%









$





292,088













73.8





%









Private sector









117,822









22.6





%













103,829













26.2





%









Marine segment total





$





521,250









100.0





%









$





395,917













100.0





%









Concrete segment





















































Public sector





$





28,193









10.2





%









$





20,297













6.4





%









Private sector









246,951









89.8





%













295,564













93.6





%









Concrete segment total





$





275,144









100.0





%









$





315,861













100.0





%









Total





$





796,394





















$





711,778















































































Operating income (loss)























































Marine segment





$





2,318









0.4





%









$





3,670













0.9





%









Concrete segment









9,203









3.3





%













(10,300





)









(3.3





)%









Total





$





11,521





















$





(6,630





)































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss)









(In thousands except per share information)









(Unaudited)





































































Three months ended













Year ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















Net income (loss)





$





6,754













$





(4,365





)









$





(1,644





)









$





(17,875





)













Adjusting items and the tax effects:





















































Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale









—

















—

















—

















(5,202





)













Share-based compensation









1,079

















209

















4,009

















2,042

















ERP implementation









488

















568

















2,129

















1,378

















Severance









19

















683

















104

















809

















Intangible asset impairment loss









—

















6,890

















—

















6,890

















Process improvement initiatives









589

















—

















982

















—

















Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)









(501





)













(1,921





)













(1,662





)













(1,361





)













Total adjusting items and the tax effects









1,674

















6,429

















5,562

















4,556

















Federal and state tax valuation allowances









(2,069





)













277

















1,275

















3,238

















Adjusted net income (loss)





$





6,359













$





2,341













$





5,193













$





(10,081





)













Adjusted EPS





$





0.16













$





0.07













$





0.15













$





(0.31





)













________________________









(1)





Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.



























































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations









(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)









(Unaudited)









































































Three months ended

















Year ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















Net income (loss)





$





6,754













$





(4,365





)









$





(1,644





)









$





(17,875





)













Income tax expense (benefit)









1

















(145





)













348

















330

















Interest expense, net









2,935

















3,972

















13,174

















11,556

















Depreciation and amortization









5,207

















6,996

















22,765

















23,878

















EBITDA (1)









14,897

















6,458

















34,643

















17,889

















Share-based compensation









1,079

















209

















4,009

















2,042

















Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale









—

















—

















—

















(5,202





)













ERP implementation









488

















568

















2,129

















1,378

















Severance









19

















683

















104

















809

















Intangible asset impairment loss









—

















6,890

















—

















6,890

















Process improvement initiatives









589

















—

















982

















—

















Adjusted EBITDA(2)





$





17,072













$





14,808













$





41,867













$





23,806

















Operating income margin









4.4





%













(0.3





)%













1.5





%













(1.0





)%













Impact of depreciation and amortization









2.5





%













3.5





%













2.9





%













3.4





%













Impact of share-based compensation









0.5





%













0.1





%













0.5





%













0.3





%













Impact of net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale









—





%













—





%













—





%













(0.7





)%













Impact of ERP implementation









0.2





%













0.3





%













0.3





%













0.2





%













Impact of severance









—





%













0.3





%













—





%













0.1





%













Impact of intangible asset impairment loss









—





%













3.4





%













—





%













1.0





%













Impact of process improvement initiatives









0.3





%













—





%













0.1





%













—





%













Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)









7.9





%













7.3





%













5.3





%













3.3





%













________________________









(1)





EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.









(2)





Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment









(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)









(Unaudited)













































































Marine





















Concrete

























Three months ended





















Three months ended

























December 31,





















December 31,

























2024





















2023

















2024





















2023



















Operating income (loss)









7,165

















4,257

















2,467

















(4,844





)













Other income









25

















49

















33

















—

















Depreciation and amortization









4,288

















5,801

















919

















1,195

















EBITDA (1)









11,478

















10,107

















3,419

















(3,649





)













Share-based compensation









976

















175

















103

















34

















ERP implementation









325

















352

















163

















216

















Severance









19

















683

















—

















—

















Intangible asset impairment loss









—

















—

















—

















6,890

















Process Improvement initiatives









387

















—

















202

















—

















Adjusted EBITDA(2)





$





13,185













$





11,317













$





3,887













$





3,491

















Operating income margin









5.0





%













3.2





%













3.4





%













(7.3





)%













Impact of other income









—





%













—





%













—





%













—





%













Impact of depreciation and amortization









3.0





%













4.3





%













1.3





%













1.8





%













Impact of share-based compensation









0.7





%













0.1





%













0.1





%













0.1





%













Impact of ERP implementation









0.2





%













0.3





%













0.2





%













0.3





%













Impact of severance









—





%













0.5





%













—





%













—





%













Impact of intangible asset impairment loss









—





%













—





%













—





%













10.4





%













Impact of process improvement initiatives









0.3





%













—





%













0.3





%













—





%













Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)









9.2





%













8.4





%













5.3





%













5.3





%



















































































Marine





















Concrete

























Year ended





















Year ended

























December 31,





















December 31,

























2024





















2023

















2024





















2023



















Operating income (loss)









2,318

















3,670

















9,203

















(10,300





)













Other income









242

















641

















115

















—

















Depreciation and amortization









18,693

















18,219

















4,072

















5,659

















EBITDA (1)









21,253

















22,530

















13,390

















(4,641





)













Share-based compensation









3,711

















1,958

















298

















84

















Net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale









—

















(5,202





)













—

















—

















ERP implementation









1,393

















766

















736

















612

















Severance









104

















721

















—

















88

















Intangible asset impairment loss









—

















—

















—

















6,890

















Process improvement initiatives









643

















—

















339

















—

















Adjusted EBITDA(2)





$





27,104













$





20,773













$





14,763













$





3,033

















Operating income margin









0.5





%













0.8





%













3.4





%













(3.3





)%













Impact of other income









—





%













0.2





%













—





%













—





%













Impact of depreciation and amortization









3.6





%













4.6





%













1.5





%













1.9





%













Impact of share-based compensation









0.7





%













0.5





%













0.1





%













—





%













Impact of net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale









—





%













(1.3





)%













—





%













—





%













Impact of ERP implementation









0.3





%













0.2





%













0.3





%













0.2





%













Impact of severance









—





%













0.2





%













—





%













—





%













Impact of intangible asset impairment loss









—





%













—





%













—





%













2.2





%













Impact of process improvement initiatives









0.1





%













—





%













0.1





%













—





%













Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)









5.2





%













5.2





%













5.4





%













1.0





%













________________________









(1)





EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.









(2)





Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation, net gain on Port Lavaca South Yard property sale, ERP implementation, severance, intangible asset impairment loss and process improvement initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.



























































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Summarized









(In Thousands)









(Unaudited)













































































Three months ended













Year ended





















December 31,













December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023























Net income (loss)





$





6,754













$





(4,365





)









$





(1,644





)









$





(17,875





)













Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items









8,144

















16,248

















36,018

















32,641

















Cash flow from net income after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items









14,898

















11,883

















34,374

















14,766

















Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)









(1,535





)













33,796

















(21,698





)













2,412

















Cash flows provided by operating activities





$





13,363













$





45,679













$





12,676













$





17,178

















Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities





$





(2,760





)









$





(3,221





)









$





(11,482





)









$





2,170

















Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities





$





(10,541





)









$





(15,401





)









$





(3,816





)









$





7,806









































































Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above)





$





(3,447





)









$





(2,231





)









$





(14,091





)









$





(8,909





)







































































































































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In Thousands)









(Unaudited)













































Year ended December 31,

















2024





















2023















Cash flows from operating activities





























Net loss





$





(1,644





)









$





(17,875





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization









15,545

















18,844













Amortization of ROU operating leases









9,960

















6,763













Amortization of ROU finance leases









7,220

















5,034













Write-off of debt issuance costs upon debt modification









—

















119













Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs









2,015

















1,616













Deferred income taxes









(27





)













(103





)









Stock-based compensation









4,009

















2,042













Gain on disposal of assets, net









(2,898





)













(8,455





)









Intangible asset impairment loss









—

















6,890













Allowance for credit losses









194

















(109





)









Change in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable









1,892

















14,129













Income tax receivable









143

















(224





)









Inventory









(554





)













(729





)









Prepaid expenses and other









41

















(55





)









Contract assets









(2,885





)













(37,619





)









Accounts payable









16,018

















(4,507





)









Accrued liabilities









(10,920





)













11,817













Operating lease liabilities









(8,662





)













(6,807





)









Income tax payable









(63





)













48













Contract liabilities









(16,708





)













26,359













Net cash provided by operating activities









12,676

















17,178













Cash flows from investing activities:





























Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









2,609

















11,079













Purchase of property and equipment









(14,091





)













(8,909





)









Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities









(11,482





)













2,170













Cash flows from financing activities:





























Borrowings on credit









72,589

















106,958













Payments made on borrowings on credit









(73,067





)













(104,431





)









Payments on term loan









(15,000





)













—













Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback arrangement









—

















14,702













Payments on failed sale-leaseback arrangement









(5,855





)













—













Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing









—

















2,397













Loan costs from Credit Agreement and prior credit facility









(393





)













(6,537





)









Payments of finance lease liabilities









(8,929





)













(4,791





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock









26,421

















—













Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation









(479





)













(492





)









Exercises of stock options









897

















—













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities









(3,816





)













7,806













Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(2,622





)













27,154













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









30,938

















3,784













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





$





28,316













$





30,938















































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)













































December 31,

















December 31,

















2024

















2023



















(Unaudited)

















































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





28,316













$





30,938













Accounts receivable:





























Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $555 and $361, respectively









106,304

















101,229













Retainage









35,633

















42,044













Income taxes receivable









483

















626













Other current









3,127

















3,864













Inventory









1,974

















2,699













Contract assets









84,407

















81,522













Prepaid expenses and other









9,084

















8,894













Total current assets









269,328

















271,816













Property and equipment, net of depreciation









86,098

















87,834













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization









27,101

















25,696













Financing lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization









25,806

















23,602













Inventory, non-current









7,640

















6,361













Deferred income tax asset









17

















26













Other non-current









1,327

















1,558













Total assets





$





417,317













$





416,893















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY































Current liabilities:





























Current debt, net of issuance costs





$





426













$





13,453













Accounts payable:





























Trade









97,139

















80,294













Retainage









1,310

















2,527













Accrued liabilities









26,294

















37,074













Income taxes payable









507

















570













Contract liabilities









47,371

















64,079













Current portion of operating lease liabilities









7,546

















9,254













Current portion of financing lease liabilities









10,580

















8,665













Total current liabilities









191,173

















215,916













Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs









22,751

















23,740













Operating lease liabilities









20,837

















16,632













Financing lease liabilities









11,346

















13,746













Other long-term liabilities









20,503

















25,320













Deferred income tax liability









28

















64













Total liabilities









266,638

















295,418













Stockholders’ equity:





























Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued









—

















—













Common stock -- $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 39,681,597 and 33,260,011 issued; 38,970,366 and 32,548,780 outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









397

















333













Treasury stock, 711,231 shares, at cost, as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









(6,540





)













(6,540





)









Additional paid-in capital









220,513

















189,729













Retained loss









(63,691





)













(62,047





)









Total stockholders’ equity









150,679

















121,475













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





417,317













$





416,893















































































































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Guidance – Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation









(In Thousands)









(Unaudited)













































Year Ending

















December 31, 2025





















Low

















High











Net (loss) income





$





(2,226





)









$





1,533













Income tax benefit









(291





)













(50





)









Interest expense, net









9,815

















9,815













Depreciation and amortization









25,613

















25,613













EBITDA (1)









32,911

















36,911













Share-based compensation









7,604

















7,604













ERP implementation









1,485

















1,485













Adjusted EBITDA(2)





$





42,000













$





46,000









































________________________





(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.





(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation and ERP implementation.







































Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Guidance – Adjusted EPS Reconciliation









(In thousands except per share information)









(Unaudited)













































Year Ending

















December 31, 2025





















Low

















High











Net (loss) income





$





(2,226





)









$





1,533













Adjusting items and the tax effects:





























Share-based compensation









7,604

















7,604













ERP implementation









1,485

















1,485













Tax rate of 23% applied to adjusting items (1)









(2,090





)













(2,090





)









Total adjusting items and the tax effects









6,999

















6,999













Federal and state tax valuation allowances









(471





)













(1,632





)









Adjusted net (loss) income





$





4,302













$





6,900













Adjusted EPS





$





0.11













$





0.17

















































________________________





(1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.



















