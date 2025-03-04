Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN):

Earnings: $6.75 million in Q4 vs. -$4.37 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q4 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Orion Group Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.36 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.18 per share Revenue: $216.88 million in Q4 vs. $201.59 million in the same period last year.

