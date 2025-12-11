Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Orion Marine Group (ORN) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 13.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $11.61 in the previous session. Orion Marine has gained 56.2% since the start of the year compared to the 4.5% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 49% return for the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 28, 2025, Orion Marine reported EPS of $0.09 versus consensus estimate of $0.06.

For the current fiscal year, Orion Marine is expected to post earnings of $0.19 per share on $847.31 in revenues. This represents a 26.67% change in EPS on a 6.39% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.27 per share on $888.01 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 44.74% and 4.8%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Orion Marine has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Orion Marine has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 61.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 24.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 11.2X versus its peer group's average of 18.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.48. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Orion Marine currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Orion Marine passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Orion Marine shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does ORN Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ORN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). GLDD has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 52.94%, and for the current fiscal year, GLDD is expected to post earnings of $1.09 per share on revenue of $851.26 million.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation have gained 5.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.45X and a P/CF of 7.38X.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is in the top 12% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ORN and GLDD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

