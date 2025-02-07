Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Orion Group Holdings will announce Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on March 4, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a prominent specialty construction company, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 after the market closes on March 4, 2025. A conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors will follow on March 5 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Orion Group Holdings provides diverse construction services, including marine and concrete construction, across various regions including the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has several regional offices to support its operations.

Potential Positives

Orion Group Holdings will provide its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

A conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with stakeholders and discussing its performance directly.

The simultaneous release of financial results and the opportunity for real-time feedback shows a proactive approach to investor relations.

The company's diverse service offerings across multiple sectors positions it well for continued growth and stability in various markets.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any preliminary financial information or highlights, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's performance in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

The scheduled announcement of financial results has been set for after market hours, which may leave investors anxious as they wait for the information, potentially impacting the stock price preemptively.

There is no mention of factors that could influence the results, such as economic conditions or operational challenges, which may signal a lack of transparency regarding company performance and future outlook.

FAQ

When will Orion Group Holdings release its financial results?

Orion Group Holdings will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 4, 2025.

What time is the Orion Group conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for March 5, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can investors access the audio webcast?

Investors can access the live and archived webcast on the Orion Group Holdings Investor Relations website.

What segments does Orion Group Holdings operate in?

Orion operates in the marine and concrete segments, serving infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors.

Where is Orion Group Holdings headquartered?

Orion Group Holdings is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with regional offices across its operating areas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ORN Insider Trading Activity

$ORN insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) purchased 15,633 shares for an estimated $94,579

TRAVIS J BOONE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 4,120 shares for an estimated $24,740

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ORN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $ORN stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (“Orion”, "Company"), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the close of the stock market on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.





A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held the next day, Wednesday, March 5, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer questions.







About Orion Group Holdings, Inc.







Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services, including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices strategically located across its operating areas. (



oriongroupholdingsinc.com



)







Contact:







Financial Profiles, Inc.





Margaret Boyce





310-622-8247







ORN@finprofiles.com







Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.