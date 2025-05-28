Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Dual Listing on NYSE Texas

Orion Group Holdings announces dual listing on NYSE Texas, maintaining primary listing on NYSE with ticker symbol "ORN."

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. announced the dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, a new electronic equities exchange, while maintaining its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange with the "ORN" ticker symbol. CEO Travis Boone expressed pride in being one of the founding members of NYSE Texas, highlighting the company's long history in Texas and its alignment with the exchange's pro-growth values. Chris Taylor from the NYSE Group welcomed Orion to the exchange, recognizing the supportive business environment in Texas. Orion Group Holdings is a specialty construction company serving various sectors, including infrastructure and industrial, with a presence across the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean.

Orion Group Holdings has achieved a dual listing on NYSE Texas, expanding its market presence and liquidity options for investors.

This listing aligns the company with NYSE Texas, a newly launched exchange that promotes pro-growth policies and investor accessibility.

The CEO expresses pride in being a founding member of NYSE Texas, which may enhance the company's reputation and visibility within the industry.

Despite the announcement of a dual listing which may seem positive, the press release heavily emphasizes the risks associated with the company's forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty in their future performance.



The reliance on government funding and budgetary constraints mentioned could signal vulnerability to external factors that may adversely affect the company's operations and financial health.



The statement regarding past performance not being indicative of future results suggests potential concerns about the company's ability to replicate previous successes.

What is the recent announcement from Orion Group Holdings?

Orion Group Holdings announced the dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, maintaining its primary listing on the NYSE.

What is NYSE Texas?

NYSE Texas is a newly launched fully electronic equities exchange based in Dallas, aimed at enhancing market accessibility.

What is the ticker symbol for Orion Group Holdings?

The ticker symbol for Orion Group Holdings remains "ORN" on both the NYSE and NYSE Texas.

Who commented on Orion's dual listing?

Travis Boone, CEO of Orion, and Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer of the NYSE Group, commented on the significance of the dual listing.

What services does Orion Group Holdings provide?

Orion provides specialty construction services in infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors, including marine and concrete construction.

$ORN Insider Trading Activity

$ORN insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AUSTIN J SHANFELTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $259,989

EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,841 and 0 sales.

$ORN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $ORN stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (“Orion” or the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced the dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange based in Dallas. The Company will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and trade with the same “ORN” ticker symbol on NYSE Texas.





Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion commented, “We are proud to be among the founding members listed on the NYSE Texas. With deep roots in Texas that stretch back over forty years, our company has seen firsthand the strength and resilience of this diverse Texas economy. We are excited to align our future with an exchange that champions pro-growth values, transparency, and accessibility for investors nationwide.”





Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer of the NYSE Group commented, “We are honored to welcome Orion to NYSE Texas, where the strength of the state's pro-growth policies and business-friendly climate provides a compelling platform for forward-looking companies. We commend the Company on this significant milestone.”







About Orion Group Holdings







Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.



https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com



Forward-Looking Statements







The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of which provisions the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, guidance, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding our pipeline of opportunities, financial guidance and future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning financial guidance or future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt or maintain compliance with debt covenants, and including any estimates, guidance, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include project award announcements, estimated project start dates, ramp-up of contract activity and contract options, which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward-looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. Considering these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.





Please refer to the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 5, 2025 which is available on its website at



www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com



or at the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



Contact:







Margaret Boyce





Orion Group Holdings, Inc.







Mboyce@orn.net







Source: Orion Group Holdings, Inc.



