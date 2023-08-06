Orion Group Holdings (FRA:0OM) Price Target Increased by 20.21% to 4.87

The average one-year price target for Orion Group Holdings (FRA:0OM) has been revised to 4.87 / share. This is an increase of 20.21% from the prior estimate of 4.05 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.52 to a high of 5.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.47% from the latest reported closing price of 2.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Group Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0OM is 0.06%, a decrease of 78.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.81% to 20,904K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 3,562K shares representing 10.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,885K shares, representing an increase of 19.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0OM by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,869K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0OM by 18.23% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 1,552K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 1,186K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0OM by 18.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 939K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

