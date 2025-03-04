ORION GROUP HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $ORN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS ($ORN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, missing estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $216,880,000, missing estimates of $274,413,636 by $-57,533,636.
ORION GROUP HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
ORION GROUP HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) purchased 15,633 shares for an estimated $94,579
- TRAVIS J BOONE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 4,120 shares for an estimated $24,740
ORION GROUP HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of ORION GROUP HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,536,664 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,263,747
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 640,586 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,695,495
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 594,686 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,431,338
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 536,977 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,936,041
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 450,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,298,500
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 396,633 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,907,319
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 365,063 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,675,911
