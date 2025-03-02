ORION GROUP HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $ORN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS ($ORN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $274,413,636 and earnings of $0.19 per share.

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS insiders have traded $ORN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD CHIPMAN EARLE (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) purchased 15,633 shares for an estimated $94,579

TRAVIS J BOONE (PRESIDENT & CEO) purchased 4,120 shares for an estimated $24,740

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of ORION GROUP HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

