Orion Group Dual Lists On NYSE Texas To Expand Investor Access

May 28, 2025 — 03:14 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN), a specialty construction firm, has announced the dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, a newly launched fully electronic exchange based in Dallas.

The company will retain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange and continue to trade under the "ORN" ticker on both platforms.

The dual listing aims to broaden investor accessibility and aligns Orion with the values of NYSE Texas, which promotes transparency, growth, and business-friendly practices.

ORN is currently trading at $8.17 or 2.51% lower on the NYSE.

