Orion Group awarded three contracts for $111M

Orion Group (ORN) announced three contract awards, two in its Marine segment and one in its Concrete segment. Each of these projects is expected to start in 2025 and will be completed within 20 months. Orion Marine was awarded an $88M contract by South Carolina State Ports Authority in a competitive bid process. The project will commence in Q1 2025 with an anticipated duration of 20 months. In addition, Orion Marine was awarded a $12.9M subcontract to Haskell, a global architecture, engineering and construction firm, for the City of Tampa’s West Bank Riverwalk pedestrian bridge project in downtown Tampa, Florida. Construction is scheduled to begin in Q3 2025, with an anticipated duration of approximately 18 months. Orion Concrete was awarded a $10.3M contract by HITT Contracting for the construction of a new data center in Garland, Texas. The project is expected to start in January 2025 with a duration of nine months.

