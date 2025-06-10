Orion Group Appoints Alison Vasquez To Succeed Scott Thanisch As EVP, CFO And Treasurer

Markets
(RTTNews) - Specialty construction company Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) announced Tuesday that Scott Thanisch, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will depart the Company to pursue another opportunity.

Alison Vasquez, a seasoned leader with deep financial leadership experience, will join Orion as the Company's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective June 23, 2025. Thanisch will remain in an advisory position until July 1 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Vasquez has over 25 years of public company experience in both finance and accounting. Prior to joining Orion, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at KBR, Inc., where she led a team of over 350 financial professionals spanning accounting, tax, external reporting, internal controls, global shared services, financial systems and government compliance.

During her tenure at KBR, she served in various roles, including Vice President and Chief Auditor, Vice President of Investor Relations, Vice President of FP&A, and Vice President of Finance.

Prior to joining KBR in 2016, she served as chief auditor at Energy Transfer LP and then Noble Corporation plc. She began her career in 1998 providing assurance and advisory services at Arthur Anderson and then at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The Company is also reiterating its previous full year 2025 guidance of revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $42 million to $46 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $822.72 million for the year.

