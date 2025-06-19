Markets
ORN

Orion Group Announces New Marine And Concrete Awards

June 19, 2025 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) announced new Marine and Concrete awards for a total value of approximately $100 million. Orions Marine business recently secured $67 million in new wins. Orion Concrete won $33 million in new contract awards.

"In our Concrete business, we continue to see strong demand, supported by the next phase of a large data center project and several projects in our home state. With our strong reputation and robust pipeline, we are well positioned for continued growth," said Travis Boone, CEO of Orion Group Holdings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.