Orion Group Announces New Marine And Concrete Awards

(RTTNews) - Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) announced new Marine and Concrete awards for a total value of approximately $100 million. Orions Marine business recently secured $67 million in new wins. Orion Concrete won $33 million in new contract awards.

"In our Concrete business, we continue to see strong demand, supported by the next phase of a large data center project and several projects in our home state. With our strong reputation and robust pipeline, we are well positioned for continued growth," said Travis Boone, CEO of Orion Group Holdings.

