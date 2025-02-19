ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA Earnings Results: $OEC Reports Quarterly Earnings

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA ($OEC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, beating estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $434,200,000, missing estimates of $441,390,200 by $-7,190,200.

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA Insider Trading Activity

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA insiders have traded $OEC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORNING F. PAINTER (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $176,900

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

