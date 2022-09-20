Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Orion Engineered Carbons's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Orion Engineered Carbons had debt of US$882.7m, up from US$710.5m in one year. However, it does have US$40.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$841.8m. NYSE:OEC Debt to Equity History September 20th 2022

A Look At Orion Engineered Carbons' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Orion Engineered Carbons had liabilities of US$581.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$870.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$40.9m and US$416.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$994.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$976.6m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Orion Engineered Carbons has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 5.0 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. One way Orion Engineered Carbons could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 14%, as it did over the last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Orion Engineered Carbons's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Orion Engineered Carbons burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

We'd go so far as to say Orion Engineered Carbons's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was disappointing. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. Overall, we think it's fair to say that Orion Engineered Carbons has enough debt that there are some real risks around the balance sheet. If everything goes well that may pay off but the downside of this debt is a greater risk of permanent losses. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Orion Engineered Carbons (including 2 which can't be ignored) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

