Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Orion Engineered Carbons, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$160m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$364m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Orion Engineered Carbons has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Chemicals industry.

NYSE:OEC Return on Capital Employed November 29th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Orion Engineered Carbons compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Orion Engineered Carbons here for free.

So How Is Orion Engineered Carbons' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Orion Engineered Carbons doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 18%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Orion Engineered Carbons. In light of this, the stock has only gained 7.1% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Orion Engineered Carbons that we think you should be aware of.

