Orion Energy Systems Reports Q3 FY2025 Financial Results and Updates Revenue Outlook

Orion Energy Systems reported Q3'25 revenue of $19.6 million, a decrease from $26 million in Q3'24, and adjusted FY'25 outlook.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and updated its revenue outlook, projecting a range of $77 million to $83 million for the year. In Q3'25, the company generated total revenue of $19.6 million, down from $26.0 million in Q3'24, primarily due to delays in larger contracted LED lighting projects and general market uncertainty. Despite the decline in revenue, Orion improved its gross profit margin to 29.4%, reflecting cost structure reductions and increased profitability in its maintenance services business. The company reported a net loss of $1.5 million for the quarter but achieved positive adjusted EBITDA and improved cash liquidity. Orion announced plans to reorganize into two business units to enhance focus and efficiency and expects stronger revenue growth in fiscal 2026, driven by new contracts and improvements in both the LED lighting and electric vehicle charging segments.

Potential Positives

Orion improved its gross profit margin to 29.4%, the second highest quarterly rate in seven years, indicating effective cost management and pricing strategies.

The company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow from operating activities for Q3’25, showcasing a turnaround despite revenue challenges.

Orion's liquidity position improved to $15.6M, including an increase in cash to $7.5M, which provides a strong foundation for future growth and operations.

Orion secured new contracts with a revenue potential of $100M to $200M over five years, enhancing visibility for future revenue growth and positioning the company for long-term success.

Potential Negatives

Revenue for Q3'25 dropped by 24% compared to Q3'24, indicating potential issues in sales performance and market demand.

The company had to lower its FY'25 revenue outlook due to project delays and weaker activity in its distribution channel, raising concerns about its growth trajectory.

Despite improvements in gross profit margins, the company still posted a net loss of $1.5 million in Q3'25, suggesting ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

Full Release



MANITOWOC, Wis., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Orion Energy Systems, Inc.



(NASDAQ: OESX) (



Orion Lighting



), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today reported results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter (Q3’25) and nine months (YTD’25) ended December 31, 2024 and updated its FY 2025 revenue outlook to $77M to $83M. Orion will hold an investor call today at 10:00 a.m. ET – details below.











Q3 Financial Summary











Prior Three Quarters









$ in millions except per share figures







Q3'25







Q3'24





Change









Q2'25





Q1'25





Q4'24









LED Lighting Revenue







$





13.2







$18.5





-29%









$10.8





$12.8





$16.3









EV Charging Revenue







$





2.4







$2.8





-13%









$4.7





$3.8





$4.9









Maintenance Revenue







$





3.9







$4.6





-15%









$3.8





$3.3





$5.2











Total Revenue









$





19.6







$26.0





$(6.4)









$19.4





$19.9





$26.4











Gross Profit (1)









$





5.8







$6.4





$(0.6)









$4.5





$4.3





$6.8











Gross Profit %









29.4





%







24.5%





490bps









23.1%





21.6%





25.7%











Net Income (Loss) (1)









$





(1.5





)







$(2.3)





$0.7









$(3.6)





$(3.8)





$1.6











Net Income (Loss) Per Share









$





(0.05





)







$(0.07)





$0.02









$(0.11)





$(0.12)





$0.05











Adjusted EBITDA (2)









$





0.0







$(0.1)





$0.1









$(1.4)





$(1.8)





$0.4









(1) Voltrek earnout accruals and (net adjustments) were $0.5M in Q3’25; $0.6M in Q2’25; $0.3M in Q1’25; ($3.0M) in Q4’24; and $1.1M in Q3’24. Q2’25 and Q1’25 included $0.3M and $0.4M of maintenance division restructuring costs, respectively.





(2) Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation provided below.











Q3 Overview:









Q3’25 revenue was $19.6M compared to $26.0M in Q3’24, reflecting changes in the start of several new larger contracted LED lighting projects, along with some general market softness reflecting customer uncertainty concerning the economy. YTD’25 revenue was $58.9M compared to $64.2M in YTD’24.



Q3’25 revenue was $19.6M compared to $26.0M in Q3’24, reflecting changes in the start of several new larger contracted LED lighting projects, along with some general market softness reflecting customer uncertainty concerning the economy. YTD’25 revenue was $58.9M compared to $64.2M in YTD’24.



Orion achieved slightly positive Q3’25 Adjusted EBITDA while also increasing its cash and liquidity position and reducing debt outstanding.



Orion achieved slightly positive Q3’25 Adjusted EBITDA while also increasing its cash and liquidity position and reducing debt outstanding.



Orion has made substantial progress in reducing its cost structure and improving product and service margins. Q3’25 gross margin increased to 29.4%, the second highest quarterly rate in seven years, with particular progress in maintenance and LED lighting, through both price and cost actions.



Orion has made substantial progress in reducing its cost structure and improving product and service margins. Q3’25 gross margin increased to 29.4%, the second highest quarterly rate in seven years, with particular progress in maintenance and LED lighting, through both price and cost actions.



Orion has executed business process improvements that have substantially reduced operating expenses and improved profit margins. As a result, the company’s annual revenue breakeven point has been reduced 25% to $78M – $85M (depending on sales mix) going forward from approximately $105M-$115M over the past two years.



Orion has executed business process improvements that have substantially reduced operating expenses and improved profit margins. As a result, the company’s annual revenue breakeven point has been reduced 25% to $78M – $85M (depending on sales mix) going forward from approximately $105M-$115M over the past two years.



Over the past few months Orion has won diverse new business with aggregate revenue potential of $100M to $200M over five years, of which it expects to complete $14M to $24M in FY2026, increasing visibility for top- and bottom-line growth.



Over the past few months Orion has won diverse new business with aggregate revenue potential of $100M to $200M over five years, of which it expects to complete $14M to $24M in FY2026, increasing visibility for top- and bottom-line growth.



Orion announced plans to reorganize its business into two principal business units to better align its sales, marketing, and product development activities, to drive long term growth. The reorganization is underway and will be fully in effect as of the start of FY 2026.



Orion announced plans to reorganize its business into two principal business units to better align its sales, marketing, and product development activities, to drive long term growth. The reorganization is underway and will be fully in effect as of the start of FY 2026.



Orion will be further reducing costs by $1.5 million annualized through targeted staffing reductions. Senior management along with the Board of Directors have agreed to forego 10% of their salaries and retainers through FY25 and until business performance improves.













CEO Commentary







Orion CEO Mike Jenkins commented, “Our team has made excellent progress reducing our cost structure and enhancing margins across our business. We have also added seven new customers/projects worth an estimated $100M to $200M in aggregate revenue potential over the next five years to our project pipeline. This range includes the variability of customer dictated timing. This new business is more significant and diverse than we have had in recent years, and we have other large opportunities approaching final stages of negotiation. In addition, we continue to lower costs in our LED lighting products through product re-engineering, plant efficiency efforts and enhanced sourcing, all of which benefit gross margin. We also achieved a substantial margin rebound of over 2,000bps in our maintenance business due to our strategic pricing and restructuring actions.





“We have made significant progress in lowering our breakeven threshold. In addition to progress on margins, we reduced our operating cost by more than $4M year-to-date, including reducing more than $2M in overhead that will benefit future periods. As a result, we achieved positive adjusted EBITDA and positive cash flow from operating activities in Q3’25 and year-to-date. Our cash position increased to $7.5M in Q3’25, from $5.4M in Q2’25, inclusive of a $1.5M reduction in borrowings under our credit facility.





Despite these very significant developments, our FY’25 performance was impacted by customer delays in launching several projects and by reduced activity in our electrical contractor distribution channel. These factors required us to lower our FY’25 revenue outlook, however, Orion believes it is in a far stronger position to drive revenue growth and profitability in FY’26.





“We expect a strong year-end close for our Voltrek EV charging segment, as Q4’25 should benefit from projects related to Eversource Energy’s ‘EV Make Ready’ program that were delayed in Q3’25. Orion’s EV charging solutions revenue has grown 48% so far this year, and we believe it remains well positioned for long-term growth. Our maintenance services business is also in a solid position, following the rollout of a new pricing model and the rightsizing of its resources and overhead to improve operational efficiency.





“Looking forward, we believe Orion has built a strong platform of high quality, industry-leading solutions and customer service to meet our customers’ operational, energy savings, workplace safety and sustainability goals. Given this platform, our continued focus on reducing costs, and the realignment of our business units to maximize our revenue potential, we believe Orion is poised to deliver much improved results in FY’26 and beyond.”







Business Reorganization







To create greater focus and efficiency and to better serve customers and enhance revenue generation, Orion is reorganizing its business divisions into two Commercial Business Units (CBUs): one focused on a full range of product, technology and service



Solutions



(across LED lighting, EV charging and maintenance services) and one focused on LED lighting and EV Charging product sales through ESCO and distribution



Partners



.





Orion’s



Solutions CBU



will focus on developing and executing business with large complex corporate, government and other private sector accounts. The



Partner CBU



will focus on accelerating product sales by catering to the unique needs and dynamics of Orion’s Energy Service Company (ESCO) and Agent distribution partners. This realignment will create distinct CBU teams that are able to tailor their solutions to address customer needs with the highest value solutions and customer service. The reorganization is underway and will be fully implemented and effective as of April 1, 2025.







Outlook







Reflecting the impact of the change in timing of new business projects in Q4’25, Orion has reduced its FY’25 revenue outlook to a range of $77M - $83M. This outlook implies Q4’25 revenue of $19M - $25M which would be approximately in line or better than any of the first three quarters of FY’25. This outlook is based on current market conditions, initial revenue expected from large national LED lighting projects, as well as a significant sequential rebound in Orion’s Voltrek



EV charging solutions



business. Given stronger than anticipated new maintenance service opportunities, Orion now expects FY’25 maintenance services revenue to decrease by approximately $2M to $3M in FY’25, versus its initial expectation of a $4M - $5M revenue decline.





Recent contracts/projects expected to contribute to Q4’25 and future periods, include:







3-year contract to implement LED lighting and energy efficiency measures across a major U.S. university campus. Initial project proposals exceed $13M and encompass less than 10% of the university’s buildings.



3-year contract to implement LED lighting and energy efficiency measures across a major U.S. university campus. Initial project proposals exceed $13M and encompass less than 10% of the university’s buildings.



3-year contract with longstanding, nationwide Energy Service Company (ESCO) partner that is anticipated to grow to $5M - $10M per year starting in Q1’26.



3-year contract with longstanding, nationwide Energy Service Company (ESCO) partner that is anticipated to grow to $5M - $10M per year starting in Q1’26.



Relationship with a prominent energy management service provider serving over 6,500 customer locations across the U.S. Orion expects this relationship to generate revenue of $2M - $5M per year, starting in Q4’25.



Relationship with a prominent energy management service provider serving over 6,500 customer locations across the U.S. Orion expects this relationship to generate revenue of $2M - $5M per year, starting in Q4’25.



Multi-year LED lighting retrofit contract for a national building products distributor’s over 400 locations. The project is expected to generate revenue of $12M - $18M over several years, with initial revenue of $2M now anticipated in FY’26.



Multi-year LED lighting retrofit contract for a national building products distributor’s over 400 locations. The project is expected to generate revenue of $12M - $18M over several years, with initial revenue of $2M now anticipated in FY’26.



5-year contract extension to supply all interior and exterior LED lighting fixtures for major retail customer’s new store construction projects. Orion estimates a total potential value of $23M - $30M, ranging between $4.5M to $6M per year beginning in Q1’26.



5-year contract extension to supply all interior and exterior LED lighting fixtures for major retail customer’s new store construction projects. Orion estimates a total potential value of $23M - $30M, ranging between $4.5M to $6M per year beginning in Q1’26.



Approximately $5M in expected projects in FY26 for automotive OEM customers.







In conjunction with the realignment of its business units, Orion plans to further streamline its organization, resulting in an additional $1.5M in annualized savings during FY’26.





Based on a growing base of customers and large projects that are expected to engage over the next several quarters, Orion believes it is well positioned to achieve double digit revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA performance in FY 2026. The Company will provide more specifics on its FY’26 outlook when it reports Q4’25 results in June.







Q3’25 Results







Orion reported Q3’25 revenue of $19.6M compared to $26.0M in Q3’24, based on the following segment performance:









EV charging solutions revenue



was $2.4M in Q3’25 vs. $2.8M in Q3’24, principally due to customer and utility-related delays in the launch of projects that are now expected to contribute to Q4’25 and Q1’26 results. Orion expects a sequential rebound in Q4’25 EV charging revenue as it executes on its project backlog. Year-to-date, EV charging revenue increased 48% to approximately $11.0M in YTD’25 compared to $7.4M in the YTD’24. Projects that have contributed to the segment’s growth year-to-date include construction services contracts from Eversource Energy’s “EV Make Ready” program and a large public school bus EV project in Boston.



was $2.4M in Q3’25 vs. $2.8M in Q3’24, principally due to customer and utility-related delays in the launch of projects that are now expected to contribute to Q4’25 and Q1’26 results. Orion expects a sequential rebound in Q4’25 EV charging revenue as it executes on its project backlog. Year-to-date, EV charging revenue increased 48% to approximately $11.0M in YTD’25 compared to $7.4M in the YTD’24. Projects that have contributed to the segment’s growth year-to-date include construction services contracts from Eversource Energy’s “EV Make Ready” program and a large public school bus EV project in Boston.





LED lighting revenue



was $13.2M in Q3’25 vs. $18.5M in Q3’24, reflecting customer delays in several projects that had been expected to commence in Q3’25, and compared to a year-ago benefit from a large European LED retrofit project. These new projects are now expected to start in late Q4’25 and Q1’26. LED lighting revenue was $36.8M in YTD’25 compared to $44.7M in YTD’24. Lighting also saw margin growth of 270bps in Q3’25 over Q3’24 due to targeted pricing, cost reductions and sourcing initiatives.



was $13.2M in Q3’25 vs. $18.5M in Q3’24, reflecting customer delays in several projects that had been expected to commence in Q3’25, and compared to a year-ago benefit from a large European LED retrofit project. These new projects are now expected to start in late Q4’25 and Q1’26. LED lighting revenue was $36.8M in YTD’25 compared to $44.7M in YTD’24. Lighting also saw margin growth of 270bps in Q3’25 over Q3’24 due to targeted pricing, cost reductions and sourcing initiatives.





Maintenance services revenue



of $3.9M in Q3’25 was stronger than expected due to expanded service requests from existing customers. The intentional elimination of unprofitable contracts in Q1’25 resulted in Q3’25 maintenance services revenue being below Q3’24 revenue of $4.6M but improved sequentially from $3.8M in Q2’25 and $3.3M in Q1’25. YTD’25 maintenance revenue was $11.0M compared to $12.0M in YTD’24, as new opportunities partially offset the intentional elimination of unprofitable contracts. Reflecting the benefit of new pricing, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, maintenance services gross profit margin and gross profit rebounded to 26.4% and $1.0M, respectively, in Q3’25 from 6.2% and $0.3M respectively, in Q3’24. Orion expects maintenance services profitability to remain strong through FY 2026.











Overall Q3’25 gross profit was $5.8M, compared to $6.4M in Q3’24, while gross margin increased 490 basis points to 29.4% in Q3’25 versus 24.5% in Q3’24. The increase was principally due to profitability improvements in maintenance, a higher-margin revenue mix in LED lighting and lower overhead costs.





Total operating expenses declined by $1.4M to $7.0M in Q3’25 from $8.4M in Q3’24, due to a range of fixed cost and compensation-related operating cost reductions, particularly in employee costs, as well as a $0.6M reduction in Voltrek earnout expense accrual versus Q3’24.





Lower operating expenses and an improved gross margin percentage enabled a $0.7M improvement in Orion’s Q3’25 net loss to ($1.5M), or ($0.05) per share, from ($2.3M), or ($0.07) per share in Q3’24. Likewise, the YTD’25 net loss improved to ($8.9M), or ($0.27) per share, from a net loss of ($13.3M), or ($0.41) per share, in YTD’24, due to the same factors.







Balance Sheet and Cash Flow







Orion generated cash from operating activities of $3.8M in Q3’25, due to strong accounts receivable conversion and receipts and generated $1.3M of cash from operating activities in the YTD’25 period. Year-to-date cash generation is related to the improvement in Orion’s net loss, adjusted for non-cash expenses and working capital changes. Orion paid down its revolving credit facility by $2.5M in YTD’25, including $1.5M in Q3’25, reducing outstanding borrowings to $7.5M at the close of Q3’25, as compared to $10.0M at March 31, 2024.





Orion ended Q3’25 with current assets of $37.1M, including $7.5M of cash and equivalents, $12.2M of accounts receivable, $2.2M of revenue earned but not billed and $13.5M of inventories. Net of current liabilities, working capital was $10.5M.





Orion's financial liquidity improved to $15.6M at December 31, 2024, as compared to $13.1M at September 30, 2024 and $15.3M at March 31, 2024. In Q3’25, Orion extended its bank credit facility with Bank of America by 18 months to June 30, 2027. Considering its liquidity position and outlook, Orion believes it has sufficient resources to fund its operations and growth objectives for the foreseeable future.







Webcast/Call Details















Date / Time:









Tuesday, February 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET









Live Call Registration:











https://register.vevent.com/register/BI77a79d3726514e479d7ec7f73eaddfde



















Live call participants must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in information. Simply re-register if you lose the dial-in or PIN #.









Webcast / Replay:











https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vfktbtrd













About Orion Energy Systems







Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.





Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at





www.orionlighting.com





.







Non-GAAP Measures







In addition to the GAAP results included in this presentation, Orion has also included the non-GAAP measures, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, payroll tax credit, and acquisition expenses and earn-out accruals ?). The Company has provided these non-GAAP measures to help investors better understand its core operating performance, enhance comparisons of core operating performance from period to period and allow better comparisons of operating performance to its competitors. Among other things, management uses these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance of the business and believes these measurements enable it to make better period-to-period evaluations of the financial performance of core business operations. The non-GAAP measurements are intended only as a supplement to the comparable GAAP measurements and Orion compensates for the limitations inherent in the use of non-GAAP measurements by using GAAP measures in conjunction with the non-GAAP measurements. As a result, investors should consider these non-GAAP measurements in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.





Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, the non-GAAP measures in this press release have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measures, and this reconciliation is located under the heading “Unaudited EBITDA Reconciliation” following the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows included in this press release.







Safe Harbor Statement









Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future outlook, plans, expectations, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, the following: (i) our ability to manage and respond to ongoing increasing pressures to reduce the selling price of our products driven largely by a return to a more normalized supply chain and reduction in shipping costs for our imported products, coupled with the related increase in competition from foreign competitors; (ii) our ability to regain and sustain our profitability and positive cash flows; (iii) our ability to achieve our revenue expectations for fiscal 2025, including as a result of continued project delays; (iv) our dependence on a limited number of key customers, and the consequences of the loss of one or more key customers or suppliers, including key contacts at such customers; (v) our existing risk that liquidity and capital resources may not be sufficient to allow us to fund or sustain our growth; (vi) our ability to manage general economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; (vii) our ability to successfully launch, manage and maintain our refocused business strategy to successfully bring to market new and innovative product and service offerings; (viii) our ability to recruit, hire and retain talented individuals in all disciplines of our company; (ix) price fluctuations (including as a result of tariffs), shortages or interruptions of component supplies and raw materials used to manufacture our products; (x) our risk of potential loss related to single or focused exposure within our current customer base and product offerings; (xi) our ability to maintain effective information technology systems security measures and manage risks related to cybersecurity; (xii) our ability to differentiate our products in a highly competitive and converging market, expand our customer base and gain market share; (xiii) our ability to manage and mitigate downward pressure on the average selling prices of our products as a result of competitive pressures in the light emitting diode (“LED”) market; (xiv) our ability to manage our inventory and avoid inventory obsolescence in a rapidly evolving LED market; (xv) our increasing reliance on third parties for the manufacture and development of products, product components, as well as the provision of certain services; (xvi) our increasing emphasis on selling more of our products through third party distributors and sales agents, including our ability to attract and retain effective third party distributors and sales agents to execute our sales model; (xvii) our ability to develop and participate in new product and technology offerings or applications in a cost effective and timely manner; (xviii) our ability to maintain safe and secure information technology systems; (xix) our ability to balance customer demand and production capacity; (xx) our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; (xxi) our ability to defend our patent portfolio and license technology from third parties; (xxii) a reduction in the price of electricity; (xxiii) the reduction or elimination of investments in, or incentives to adopt, LED lighting or the elimination of, or changes in, policies, incentives or rebates in certain states or countries that encourage the use of LEDs over some traditional lighting technologies; (xxiv) our failure to comply with the covenants in our credit agreement; (xxv) the electric vehicle (“EV”) market and deliveries of passenger and fleet vehicles may not grow as expected; (xxvi) incentives from governments or utilities may not materialize or may be reduced , paused or eliminated, which could reduce demand for EVs, or the portion of regulatory credits that customers claim may increase, which would reduce our revenue from such incentives; (xxvii) the cost to comply with, and the effects of, any current and future industry and government regulations, laws and policies, including those of the new Trump administration; (xviii) potential warranty claims in excess of our reserve estimates; and (xxix) the other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at









http://www.sec.gov









or at









http://investor.oriones.com









in the Investor Relations section of our Website.













Engage with Us













X



:



@OrionLighting



and



@OrionLightingIR













StockTwits:





@OESX_IR

























Investor Relations Contacts















Per Brodin, CFO





William Jones; David Collins









Orion Energy Systems, Inc.





Catalyst IR













pbrodin@oesx.com









(212) 924-9800 or





OESX@catalyst-ir.com



























ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Nine Months Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Product revenue









$





14,308













$





17,007













$





39,442













$





46,266













Service revenue













5,276

















8,964

















19,409

















17,904













Total revenue













19,584

















25,971

















58,851

















64,170













Cost of product revenue













9,347

















12,302

















26,809

















33,258













Cost of service revenue













4,483

















7,302

















17,541

















16,805













Total cost of revenue













13,830

















19,604

















44,350

















50,063













Gross profit













5,754

















6,367

















14,501

















14,107













Operating expenses:

























































General and administrative













3,857

















4,910

















12,970

















15,689













Acquisition related costs













—

















—

















—

















56













Sales and marketing













2,859

















3,170

















8,644

















9,778













Research and development













287

















349

















840

















1,211













Total operating expenses













7,003

















8,429

















22,454

















26,734













Loss from operations













(1,249





)













(2,062





)













(7,953





)













(12,627





)









Other income (expense):

























































Other income













—

















25

















—

















37













Interest expense













(255





)













(193





)













(800





)













(561





)









Amortization of debt issue costs













(49





)













(25





)













(155





)













(74





)









Royalty income













45

















—

















61

















—













Interest income













1

















—

















1

















2













Total other expense













(258





)













(193





)













(893





)













(596





)









Loss before income tax













(1,507





)













(2,255





)













(8,846





)













(13,223





)









Income tax expense













1

















1

















44

















58













Net loss









$





(1,508





)









$





(2,256





)









$





(8,890





)









$





(13,281





)









Basic net loss per share attributable to





common shareholders









$





(0.05





)









$





(0.07





)









$





(0.27





)









$





(0.41





)









Weighted-average common shares outstanding













32,923,321

















32,531,563

















32,787,107

















32,460,398













Diluted net loss per share









$





(0.05





)









$





(0.07





)









$





(0.27





)









$





(0.41





)









Weighted-average common shares and share





equivalents outstanding













32,923,321

















32,531,563

















32,787,107

















32,460,398























































































ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except share amounts)





















December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2024

















Assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





7,497













$





5,155













Accounts receivable, net













12,234

















14,022













Revenue earned but not billed













2,186

















4,539













Inventories













13,473

















18,246













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,728

















2,860













Total current assets













37,118

















44,822













Property and equipment, net













8,403

















9,593













Goodwill













1,484

















1,484













Other intangible assets, net













3,715

















4,462













Other long-term assets













1,993

















2,808













Total assets









$





52,713













$





63,169















Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity



































Accounts payable









$





13,412













$





18,350













Accrued expenses and other













12,530

















9,440













Deferred revenue, current













287

















260













Current maturities of long-term debt













353

















3













Total current liabilities













26,582

















28,053













Revolving credit facility













7,500

















10,000













Long-term debt, less current maturities













3,059

















—













Deferred revenue, long-term













356

















413













Other long-term liabilities













741

















2,161













Total liabilities













38,238

















40,627













Commitments and contingencies

































Shareholders’ equity:

































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: Shares authorized: 30,000,000 at





December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024













—

















—













Common stock, no par value: Shares authorized: 200,000,000 at





December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024; shares issued: 42,409,937 at





December 31, 2024 and 42,038,967 at March 31, 2024; shares outstanding:





32,939,922 at December 31, 2024 and 32,567,746 at March 31, 2024













—

















—













Additional paid-in capital













162,691

















161,869













Treasury stock, common shares: 9,470,015 at December 31, 2024 and 9,471,221 at March 31, 2024













(36,233





)













(36,235





)









Retained deficit













(111,983





)













(103,092





)









Total shareholders’ equity













14,475

















22,542













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





52,713













$





63,169























ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(in thousands)





















Nine Months Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Operating activities



































Net loss









$





(8,890





)









$





(13,281





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in





operating activities:

































Depreciation













959

















1,067













Amortization of intangible assets













754

















813













Stock-based compensation













822

















681













Amortization of debt issue costs













155

















74













Loss on sale of property and equipment













91

















84













Provision for inventory reserves













115

















325













Provision for credit losses













65

















170













Other













197

















1













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













1,723

















(2,156





)









Revenue earned but not billed













2,353

















(372





)









Inventories













4,462

















(2,963





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets













1,792

















(1,189





)









Accounts payable













(4,938





)













5,506













Accrued expenses and other













1,668

















1,337













Deferred revenue, current and long-term













(30





)













(364





)











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities















1,298

















(10,267





)











Investing activities



































Purchases of property and equipment













(48





)













(868





)









Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment













189

















118













Additions to patents and licenses













(7





)













—















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities















134

















(750





)











Financing activities



































Payment of long-term debt













(116





)













(11





)









Proceeds from long-term debt













3,525

















—













Payments of revolving credit facility













(2,500





)













—













Proceeds from employee equity exercises













1

















3















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities















910

















(8





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













2,342

















(11,025





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













5,155

















15,992













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





7,497













$





4,967















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:



































Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities









$





—













$





363























































ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









UNAUDITED EBITDA RECONCILIATION









(in thousands)





















Three Months Ended

























December 31,





2024

















September 30,





2024

















June 30,





2024

















March 31,





2024

















December 31,





2023

















Net income (loss)











$





(1,508





)









$





(3,625





)









$





(3,758





)









$





1,610













$





(2,256





)









Interest













254

















283

















262

















191

















193













Taxes













1

















23

















21

















(17





)













1













Depreciation













278

















333

















348

















344

















360













Amortization of intangible assets













259

















247

















248

















272

















273













Amortization of debt issue costs













49

















48

















58

















21

















25















EBITDA















(667





)













(2,691





)













(2,821





)













2,421

















(1,404





)









Stock-based compensation













180

















348

















294

















269

















266













Acquisition related costs













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Restructuring costs













20

















163

















270

















138

















—













Severance













20

















158

















123

















—

















—













Impairment on assets













—

















—

















—

















525

















—













Earnout expenses













479

















630

















329

















(2,953





)













1,050















Adjusted EBITDA















32

















(1,392





)













(1,805





)













401

















(88





)







