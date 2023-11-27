Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) has been revised to 5.10 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of 4.08 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 449.39% from the latest reported closing price of 0.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Energy Systems. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OESX is 0.10%, a decrease of 12.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 18,956K shares. The put/call ratio of OESX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

North Star Investment Management holds 2,862K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares, representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 2,156K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 2,119K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 27.52% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,273K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 8.47% over the last quarter.

NSOIX - North Star Opportunity Fund Class I Shares holds 1,160K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 13.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Orion Energy Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orion provides energy-efficient LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. The company helps its customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

