Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Price Target Increased by 47.90% to 18.53

The average one-year price target for Orion Energy Systems (NasdaqCM:OESX) has been revised to $18.53 / share. This is an increase of 47.90% from the prior estimate of $12.53 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.85% from the latest reported closing price of $16.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Energy Systems. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 25.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OESX is 0.08%, an increase of 12.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 79.45% to 3,885K shares. The put/call ratio of OESX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NSOIX - North Star Opportunity Fund Class I Shares holds 1,980K shares representing 56.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 796K shares representing 22.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 454K shares representing 12.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 383K shares representing 10.86% ownership of the company.

Grace & White holds 295K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company.

