Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Price Target Increased by 24.50% to 23.07

The average one-year price target for Orion Energy Systems (NasdaqCM:OESX) has been revised to $23.07 / share. This is an increase of 24.50% from the prior estimate of $18.53 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.02% from the latest reported closing price of $11.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Energy Systems. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OESX is 0.09%, an increase of 12.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 59.02% to 1,592K shares. The put/call ratio of OESX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 796K shares representing 19.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 454K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 407K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares , representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 82.21% over the last quarter.

Tieton Capital Management holds 256K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 74.10% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 221K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing a decrease of 33.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OESX by 33.08% over the last quarter.

