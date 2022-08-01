Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Orion Energy Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$8.9m ÷ (US$87m - US$18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Orion Energy Systems has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.5% generated by the Electrical industry.

NasdaqCM:OESX Return on Capital Employed August 1st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Orion Energy Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Orion Energy Systems is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 13% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Orion Energy Systems is utilizing 57% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In Conclusion...

Overall, Orion Energy Systems gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 110% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Orion Energy Systems does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Orion Energy Systems that you might be interested in.

