Orion Energy Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OESX) Share Price Is Still Matching Investor Opinion Despite 26% Slump

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) share price has dived 26% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. Still, a bad month hasn't completely ruined the past year with the stock gaining 55%, which is great even in a bull market.

Even after such a large drop in price, Orion Energy Systems may still be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 56.6x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Orion Energy Systems hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqCM:OESX Price Based on Past Earnings April 13th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Orion Energy Systems' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Enough Growth For Orion Energy Systems?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Orion Energy Systems' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 72%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 79% each year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Orion Energy Systems is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

A significant share price dive has done very little to deflate Orion Energy Systems' very lofty P/E. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Orion Energy Systems maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Orion Energy Systems that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

