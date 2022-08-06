Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of US$18m missing forecasts by 28%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of US$0.09 some 800% below prior forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqCM:OESX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the three analysts covering Orion Energy Systems provided consensus estimates of US$94.1m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a chunky 12% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$0.024, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$124.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.15 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Orion Energy Systems' prospects following the latest results, administering a large cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

The consensus price target fell 31% to US$3.88, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Orion Energy Systems analyst has a price target of US$7.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 16% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 17% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 11% per year. It's pretty clear that Orion Energy Systems' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Orion Energy Systems. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Orion Energy Systems' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Orion Energy Systems analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Orion Energy Systems that you need to be mindful of.

