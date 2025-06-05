Orion Energy Systems, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q4 and Fiscal 2025 Results on June 26, 2025

Orion Energy Systems will host a conference call on June 26, 2025, to discuss fiscal 2025 results.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will host a conference call and webcast on June 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results, releasing the results prior to the market opening that day. Live call participants must pre-register to receive dial-in information. Orion specializes in energy-efficient LED lighting, EV charging solutions, and maintenance services, focusing on providing high-quality, innovative solutions to help customers achieve their financial and environmental goals. For more information, interested parties can visit their website or engage with them on social media.

Potential Positives

Orion Energy Systems will be releasing its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results, indicating a forthcoming update on the company's financial performance.

The scheduled conference call and webcast demonstrate transparency and facilitate engagement with investors and stakeholders.

Orion highlights its commitment to sustainability and innovative solutions in energy efficiency, aligning with growing market demand for environmentally responsible products.

Potential Negatives

Details such as specific financial performance metrics or future projections are not disclosed, which may lead to investor uncertainty.

The reliance on pre-registration for the live call may limit accessibility for some investors or analysts wishing to participate.

Scheduling the results release prior to market opening may create volatility as investors react to the information without prior context.

FAQ

When will Orion Energy Systems host its fiscal 2025 results conference call?

Orion Energy Systems will host its conference call on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

How can I register for the Orion conference call?

Participants must pre-register at the provided URL to receive the dial-in information for the conference call.

Where can I find the webcast for Orion's results?

The webcast and replay of Orion's fiscal results can be found at the specified media server link.

What services does Orion Energy Systems provide?

Orion provides energy-efficient LED lighting, EV charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services.

How does Orion Energy Systems support sustainability?

Orion is committed to sustainability and operates responsibly to help customers achieve their environmental goals.

$OESX Insider Trading Activity

$OESX insiders have traded $OESX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OESX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN B RICHSTONE has made 5 purchases buying 56,874 shares for an estimated $48,940 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEATHER L WISHART-SMITH purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $5,598

MICHAEL H JENKINS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,682 shares for an estimated $4,999

ANTHONY L. OTTEN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,149

SALLY A. WASHLOW has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,832 and 0 sales.

$OESX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $OESX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MANITOWOC, Wis., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Orion Energy Systems, Inc.



(NASDAQ: OESX) (





Orion Lighting





), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electrical vehicle charging station, and maintenance services solutions, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion will release results prior to the market’s opening that day.











Webcast and Call Details











Date / Time:













Thursday, June 26



th



at 10:00 a.m. ET









Live Call Registration:

















https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId1ef90c540124e81af548614d85048f1









Live call participants must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in information. You may re-register if you lose the dial-in or PIN #.









Webcast & Replay:

















https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oavs4j4h



















About Orion Energy Systems



(at



www.orionlighting.com



)





Orion provides energy efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners. Orion is committed to helping customers achieve their business, financial and environmental goals with high quality, innovative and safe solutions delivered with high levels of customer service and reliability.





Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress





here





or visit our website at



www.orionlighting.com



.







Investor Relations Contacts















Per Brodin, CFO





William Jones; David Collins









Orion Energy Systems, Inc.





Catalyst IR











pbrodin@oesx.com







(212) 924-9800 or



OESX@catalyst-ir.com

















